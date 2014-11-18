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PNG RURAL BRIDGES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 53,367,449.51
Countries
Sector(s)
Papua New Guinea : € 53,367,449.51
Transport : € 53,367,449.51
Signature date(s)
21/12/2015 : € 53,367,449.51
Other links
Related public register
05/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PNG RURAL BRIDGES
Related public register
18/05/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - PNG RURAL BRIDGES - Ramu Highway - Resettlement Plan update
Related public register
20/05/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNG RURAL BRIDGES - Sepik Highway - Initial Environmental Examination
Related public register
18/05/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - PNG RURAL BRIDGES - Sepik Highway Resettlement Plan update
Related public register
20/05/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNG RURAL BRIDGES - Ramu Highway - Initial Environmental Examination
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PNG RURAL BRIDGES
Related press
Papua New Guinea: EIB's first project for 21 years highlighted at ACP leaders summit

Summary sheet

Release date
18 November 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2015
20140388
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PNG RURAL BRIDGES
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 42 million
EUR 115 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will improve Papua New Guinea's (PNG) two-lane national road network by replacing 27 narrow temporary modular steel bridges (Bailey bridges) with permanent two-lane bridge structures. The reusable Bailey bridges will be reassembled on rural roads to improve access. The project is the first phase of a proposed bridge replacement programme and covers five of the 16 priority national roads.

The Project is expected to help improve access to basic government services, commerce and employment and to provide significant employment during construction for both urban and rural communities and thereby promoting social development, contributing to sustainable economic growth, and increasing employment by giving access to productive resources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An initial environmental examination (IEE) was prepared in compliance with the Asian Development Bank Safeguard Policy Statement on all sites. The IEE concludes that the project has few adverse impacts and all can be satisfactorily managed and that an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is not required. Social aspects were reviewed in terms of involuntary resettlement and impact on indigenous peoples. The project is not expected to involve physical displacement of people, although it will require some acquisition of land for replacement of some bridges.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
05/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PNG RURAL BRIDGES
18/05/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - PNG RURAL BRIDGES - Ramu Highway - Resettlement Plan update
20/05/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNG RURAL BRIDGES - Sepik Highway - Initial Environmental Examination
18/05/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - PNG RURAL BRIDGES - Sepik Highway Resettlement Plan update
20/05/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNG RURAL BRIDGES - Ramu Highway - Initial Environmental Examination
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PNG RURAL BRIDGES
Other links
Related press
Papua New Guinea: EIB's first project for 21 years highlighted at ACP leaders summit

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PNG RURAL BRIDGES
Publication Date
5 Feb 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55888674
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140388
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Papua New Guinea
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - PNG RURAL BRIDGES - Ramu Highway - Resettlement Plan update
Publication Date
18 May 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75800085
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20140388
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Papua New Guinea
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNG RURAL BRIDGES - Sepik Highway - Initial Environmental Examination
Publication Date
20 May 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74968512
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140388
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Papua New Guinea
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - PNG RURAL BRIDGES - Sepik Highway Resettlement Plan update
Publication Date
18 May 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75794599
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20140388
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Papua New Guinea
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNG RURAL BRIDGES - Ramu Highway - Initial Environmental Examination
Publication Date
20 May 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74968514
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140388
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Papua New Guinea
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PNG RURAL BRIDGES
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
225284729
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140388
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Papua New Guinea
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PNG RURAL BRIDGES
Related public register
18/05/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - PNG RURAL BRIDGES - Ramu Highway - Resettlement Plan update
Related public register
20/05/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNG RURAL BRIDGES - Sepik Highway - Initial Environmental Examination
Related public register
18/05/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - PNG RURAL BRIDGES - Sepik Highway Resettlement Plan update
Related public register
20/05/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNG RURAL BRIDGES - Ramu Highway - Initial Environmental Examination
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PNG RURAL BRIDGES
Other links
Summary sheet
PNG RURAL BRIDGES
Data sheet
PNG RURAL BRIDGES
Related press
Papua New Guinea: EIB's first project for 21 years highlighted at ACP leaders summit

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Papua New Guinea: EIB's first project for 21 years highlighted at ACP leaders summit
Other links
Related public register
05/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PNG RURAL BRIDGES
Related public register
18/05/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - PNG RURAL BRIDGES - Ramu Highway - Resettlement Plan update
Related public register
20/05/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNG RURAL BRIDGES - Sepik Highway - Initial Environmental Examination
Related public register
18/05/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - PNG RURAL BRIDGES - Sepik Highway Resettlement Plan update
Related public register
20/05/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNG RURAL BRIDGES - Ramu Highway - Initial Environmental Examination
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PNG RURAL BRIDGES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications