PNG RURAL BRIDGES

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Summary sheet
The project will improve Papua New Guinea's (PNG) two-lane national road network by replacing 27 narrow temporary modular steel bridges (Bailey bridges) with permanent two-lane bridge structures. The reusable Bailey bridges will be reassembled on rural roads to improve access. The project is the first phase of a proposed bridge replacement programme and covers five of the 16 priority national roads.
The Project is expected to help improve access to basic government services, commerce and employment and to provide significant employment during construction for both urban and rural communities and thereby promoting social development, contributing to sustainable economic growth, and increasing employment by giving access to productive resources.
An initial environmental examination (IEE) was prepared in compliance with the Asian Development Bank Safeguard Policy Statement on all sites. The IEE concludes that the project has few adverse impacts and all can be satisfactorily managed and that an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is not required. Social aspects were reviewed in terms of involuntary resettlement and impact on indigenous peoples. The project is not expected to involve physical displacement of people, although it will require some acquisition of land for replacement of some bridges.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.
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