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DEVELOPMENT BANK ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 100,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 5,000,000
Industry : € 10,000,000
Energy : € 85,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/12/2014 : € 5,000,000
9/12/2014 : € 10,000,000
9/12/2014 : € 85,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEVELOPMENT BANK ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN
Related public register
05/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DEVELOPMENT BANK ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - LE Gune - APA SPP - Nihai ÇED Raporu
Related public register
05/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DEVELOPMENT BANK ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - Uluder (Buget) SPP - ÇED Raporu
Related public register
04/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DEVELOPMENT BANK ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - GÜLPINAR RÜZGAR ENERJİ SANTRALİ (RES) - Nihai ÇED Raporu
Related public register
05/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DEVELOPMENT BANK ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN
Related public register
04/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DEVELOPMENT BANK ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - Mavi HES Elektrik Enerjisi İletim Hattı - Nihai ÇED Raporu
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEVELOPMENT BANK ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
29 September 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/12/2014
20140301
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DEVELOPMENT BANK ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN
TURKIYE KALKINMA BANKASI AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The loan will finance small to medium-sized investments in Turkey in the fields of renewable energy and energy efficiency, as well as projects that substantially increase the environmental performance of industrial processes.

The project will help Turkey achieve its sustainability goals in the field of energy. Moreover, improving energy efficiency and supporting renewable energy investments will contribute to reducing atmospheric pollution, including greenhouse gas emissions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The individual schemes to be financed will typically be small and are expected to have limited negative environmental impacts. However, some projects may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, requiring a screening decision by the competent authority on the need to carry out an EIA. The Bank will require that under the proposed facility the financial intermediary finances projects that are in compliance with national law and with the principles of EU environmental laws, with particular reference to impacts on biodiversity and cumulative impacts.

The Bank will require the financial intermediary to ensure that, where applicable, procurement procedures conducted by the promoters of the sub-projects are in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Related documents
07/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEVELOPMENT BANK ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN
05/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DEVELOPMENT BANK ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - LE Gune - APA SPP - Nihai ÇED Raporu
05/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DEVELOPMENT BANK ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - Uluder (Buget) SPP - ÇED Raporu
04/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DEVELOPMENT BANK ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - GÜLPINAR RÜZGAR ENERJİ SANTRALİ (RES) - Nihai ÇED Raporu
05/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DEVELOPMENT BANK ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN
04/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DEVELOPMENT BANK ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - Mavi HES Elektrik Enerjisi İletim Hattı - Nihai ÇED Raporu
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEVELOPMENT BANK ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEVELOPMENT BANK ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN
Publication Date
7 Jan 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56839710
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140301
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Industry
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DEVELOPMENT BANK ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - LE Gune - APA SPP - Nihai ÇED Raporu
Publication Date
5 Oct 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
91649486
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140301
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Industry
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DEVELOPMENT BANK ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - Uluder (Buget) SPP - ÇED Raporu
Publication Date
5 Oct 2021
Document language
Turkish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94729602
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140301
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Industry
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DEVELOPMENT BANK ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - GÜLPINAR RÜZGAR ENERJİ SANTRALİ (RES) - Nihai ÇED Raporu
Publication Date
4 Oct 2021
Document language
Turkish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88779191
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140301
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Industry
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DEVELOPMENT BANK ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN
Publication Date
5 Oct 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
91650512
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140301
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Industry
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DEVELOPMENT BANK ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - Mavi HES Elektrik Enerjisi İletim Hattı - Nihai ÇED Raporu
Publication Date
4 Oct 2021
Document language
Turkish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86203679
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140301
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Industry
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEVELOPMENT BANK ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN
Publication Date
23 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
149730874
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140301
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Industry
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEVELOPMENT BANK ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN
Related public register
05/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DEVELOPMENT BANK ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - LE Gune - APA SPP - Nihai ÇED Raporu
Related public register
05/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DEVELOPMENT BANK ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - Uluder (Buget) SPP - ÇED Raporu
Related public register
04/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DEVELOPMENT BANK ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - GÜLPINAR RÜZGAR ENERJİ SANTRALİ (RES) - Nihai ÇED Raporu
Related public register
05/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DEVELOPMENT BANK ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN
Related public register
04/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DEVELOPMENT BANK ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - Mavi HES Elektrik Enerjisi İletim Hattı - Nihai ÇED Raporu
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEVELOPMENT BANK ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
DEVELOPMENT BANK ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN
Data sheet
DEVELOPMENT BANK ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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