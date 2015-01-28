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CAMPUS SACLAY-CENTRALE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 110,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 110,000,000
Education : € 110,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/07/2016 : € 25,000,000
10/06/2015 : € 85,000,000
Other links
Related public register
28/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAMPUS SACLAY-CENTRALE - Impact Study
Related public register
13/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAMPUS SACLAY-CENTRALE
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CAMPUS SACLAY-CENTRALE
Parent project
OPERATION CAMPUS

Summary sheet

Release date
28 January 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/06/2015
20140084
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CAMPUS SACLAY-CENTRALE
CENTRALESUPELEC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 110 million
EUR 245 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Le projet concerne la construction de deux bâtiments dédiés à l'enseignement et à la recherche pour l'enseignement général à l'Ecole Centrale Paris.

L'objectif est de développer les infrastructures immobilières dans le but d'améliorer la qualité de l'enseignement et de recherche de CentraleSupélec.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

La Directive 2011/92/EU ne mentionne pas expressément la nécessité d'une évaluation d'impact environnemental (EIE) pour les établissements d'enseignement, certains sous-projets pouvant être considérés comme des projets de rénovation urbaine (annexe II de la directive européenne). Ce point sera étudié en détail lors de l'évaluation. Il se peut que des sous-projets tiennent compte de normes très élevées d'efficacité énergétique, de protection de l'environnement ou de développement durable. Ces projets seront probablement répertoriés sous la démarche HQE et d'autres sous la certification BBC ou BEPOS. Les impacts sur les sites naturels seront vérifiés lors de l'évaluation.

Les procédures d'appel d'offres et de passation des marchés utilisées par le promoteur doivent se conformer aux directives communautaires sur les marchés publics (directives 2004/17/CE et 2004/18/CE modifiée par le règlement 1874/2004). Les procédures seront analysées lors des évaluations.

Related documents
28/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAMPUS SACLAY-CENTRALE - Impact Study
13/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAMPUS SACLAY-CENTRALE
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CAMPUS SACLAY-CENTRALE
Related projects
Parent project
OPERATION CAMPUS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAMPUS SACLAY-CENTRALE - Impact Study
Publication Date
28 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56671534
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140084
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAMPUS SACLAY-CENTRALE
Publication Date
13 Mar 2015
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57892170
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140084
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CAMPUS SACLAY-CENTRALE
Publication Date
27 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165994278
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140084
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAMPUS SACLAY-CENTRALE - Impact Study
Related public register
13/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAMPUS SACLAY-CENTRALE
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CAMPUS SACLAY-CENTRALE
Other links
Summary sheet
CAMPUS SACLAY-CENTRALE
Data sheet
CAMPUS SACLAY-CENTRALE
Parent project
OPERATION CAMPUS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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