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OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,800,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 1,800,000,000
Transport : € 1,800,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/06/2017 : € 300,000,000
30/11/2015 : € 600,000,000
16/12/2016 : € 900,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL - Pottendorfer Line Hennersdorf - Münchendorf
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL - Semmering-Basistunnel Neu
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL - Terminal Wien Inzersdorf
Related public register
08/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL
Related press
Austria: ÖBB: EUR 1.8bn EIB loan for railway development

Summary sheet

Release date
22 April 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/11/2015
20140074
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL
OEBB-INFRASTRUKTUR AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1800 million
EUR 4200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns upgrading and rehabilitation works along the South Route (“Suedstrecke”) railway infrastructure between the cities of Vienna and Graz, part of the TEN-T Baltic-Adriatic core network. The works, located on different sections along the line, include the construction of the 27-km-long Semmering base tunnel, around 20 km of track doubling, track rehabilitation of different sections, improvement of railway stations and the construction of the new Inzersdorf multimodal freight terminal in Vienna.

The project will add capacity, operational flexibility and reliability to the existing infrastructure. The removal of bottlenecks will offer the possibility for future demand to use rail instead of road. This will contribute to time savings, and also to lowering energy consumption, operating costs and the number of accidents, thus promoting sustainable transport.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Environmental impact analyses have been and will be carried out for each of the project components. Three project components have been subject to separate environmental impact assessments (EIAs) and, according to the promoter, have obtained the respective permits; this will be further investigated. The remaining project components might require particular EIAs as these might fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive. This, as well as any potential significant or negative impact of the project on areas included in the Natura 2000 network (according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC) will be assessed during appraisal. The question of the project falling within a plan or a programme requiring a strategic environmental assessment (SEA) in line with Directive 2001/42/EC will also be further examined during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL - Pottendorfer Line Hennersdorf - Münchendorf
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL - Semmering-Basistunnel Neu
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL - Terminal Wien Inzersdorf
08/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL
Other links
Related press
Austria: ÖBB: EUR 1.8bn EIB loan for railway development

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL - Pottendorfer Line Hennersdorf - Münchendorf
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59278130
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140074
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL - Semmering-Basistunnel Neu
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59266819
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140074
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL - Terminal Wien Inzersdorf
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59277540
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140074
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL
Publication Date
8 Sep 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
61220451
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140074
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL - Pottendorfer Line Hennersdorf - Münchendorf
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL - Semmering-Basistunnel Neu
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL - Terminal Wien Inzersdorf
Related public register
08/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL
Other links
Summary sheet
OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL
Data sheet
OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL
Related press
Austria: ÖBB: EUR 1.8bn EIB loan for railway development

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: ÖBB: EUR 1.8bn EIB loan for railway development
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL - Pottendorfer Line Hennersdorf - Münchendorf
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL - Semmering-Basistunnel Neu
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL - Terminal Wien Inzersdorf
Related public register
08/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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