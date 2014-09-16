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EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PL)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,350,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 1,350,000,000
Transport : € 94,500,000
Telecom : € 202,500,000
Education : € 378,000,000
Services : € 675,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/09/2020 : € 3,500,000
3/09/2020 : € 7,500,000
3/09/2020 : € 14,000,000
3/09/2020 : € 25,000,000
3/09/2020 : € 42,000,000
5/11/2014 : € 49,000,000
3/09/2020 : € 90,000,000
5/11/2014 : € 105,000,000
3/09/2020 : € 168,000,000
5/11/2014 : € 196,000,000
3/09/2020 : € 300,000,000
5/11/2014 : € 350,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PL)
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PL) - Programu Operacyjnego Polska Cyfrowa - SEA
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PL) - Programu Operacyjnego Inteligentny Rozwój - SEA
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PL) - Programu Operacyjnego Polska Wschodnia - SEA
Related press
Poland: EIB provides EUR 700m for investments in knowledge, education and digitalisation
Related press
Poland: EIB supports Poland in the fight against COVID-19

Summary sheet

Release date
16 September 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/11/2014
20140033
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PL)
Republic of Poland - Ministry of Infrastructure and Development
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1350 million
EUR 17426 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Co-financing with EU Structural and Investment Funds of priority investments in the Republic of Poland in the 2014-2020 programming period. The Structural Programme Loan will support schemes under the Smart Development, Knowledge, Education and Development, Digital Poland and Eastern Poland operational programmes.

The project will support the smart and sustainable economic development of Poland by co-financing investments which address the objectives established in the Digital Poland, Smart Development and Knowledge, Education and Development operational programmes. The project will also back the development strategy of Eastern Poland. This is in line with the partnership agreement and interlinked with the different operational programmes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Poland, as an EU Member State, has transposed the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU and 2001/42/EC into national environmental legislation. The Bank’s appraisal will focus on the promoter’s environmental management capacity to properly apply the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank’s disclosure policy.

The Bank will require the promoter, as a public administration entity, to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation. Details to be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal.

Related documents
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PL)
07/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PL) - Programu Operacyjnego Polska Cyfrowa - SEA
07/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PL) - Programu Operacyjnego Inteligentny Rozwój - SEA
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PL) - Programu Operacyjnego Polska Wschodnia - SEA
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB provides EUR 700m for investments in knowledge, education and digitalisation
Related press
Poland: EIB supports Poland in the fight against COVID-19

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PL)
Publication Date
11 Dec 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56474695
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140033
Sector(s)
Transport
Telecom
Education
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PL) - Programu Operacyjnego Polska Cyfrowa - SEA
Publication Date
7 Mar 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62505622
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140033
Sector(s)
Transport
Telecom
Education
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PL) - Programu Operacyjnego Inteligentny Rozwój - SEA
Publication Date
7 Mar 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62506615
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140033
Sector(s)
Transport
Telecom
Education
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PL) - Programu Operacyjnego Polska Wschodnia - SEA
Publication Date
8 Mar 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62505116
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140033
Sector(s)
Transport
Telecom
Education
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PL)
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PL) - Programu Operacyjnego Polska Cyfrowa - SEA
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PL) - Programu Operacyjnego Inteligentny Rozwój - SEA
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PL) - Programu Operacyjnego Polska Wschodnia - SEA
Other links
Summary sheet
EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PL)
Data sheet
EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PL)
Related press
Poland: EIB provides EUR 700m for investments in knowledge, education and digitalisation
Related press
Poland: EIB supports Poland in the fight against COVID-19

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB provides EUR 700m for investments in knowledge, education and digitalisation
Related press
Poland: EIB supports Poland in the fight against COVID-19
Other links
Related public register
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PL)
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PL) - Programu Operacyjnego Polska Cyfrowa - SEA
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PL) - Programu Operacyjnego Inteligentny Rozwój - SEA
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PL) - Programu Operacyjnego Polska Wschodnia - SEA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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