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NOVA SBE CAMPUS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 16,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 16,000,000
Education : € 16,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/07/2017 : € 16,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOVA SBE CAMPUS
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NOVA SBE CAMPUS
Related press
Portugal: Investment Plan for Europe - EUR 16 million EIB loan agreement to finance construction of new campus for the Nova School of Business and Economics
Related story
Higher education conquests aided by new campus

Summary sheet

Release date
9 December 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/07/2017
20130435
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NOVA SBE CAMPUS
REPUBLICA PORTUGUESA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 50 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a new campus for the Nova School of Business & Economics

The benefits of the project should include: well-trained graduate and postgraduate students, expanded research capacity in economics and business studies, increased income for students, economic benefits associated with a well-educated labour force

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Universities are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to Urban Development. The Bank’s services will verify the screening decisions taken by the Competent Authority, and will review all environmental aspects including potential impacts on nature conservation sites (ex: Natura 2000) during appraisal. The energy efficiency standards to be achieved by the new buildings will also be examined during appraisal

The Bank requires the promoter to ensure that all relevant contracts for the planning, implementation and operation of the project are tendered in accordance with relevant EU procurement legislation. The detailed procurement issues will be studied during appraisal

Related documents
14/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOVA SBE CAMPUS
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NOVA SBE CAMPUS
Other links
Related press
Portugal: Investment Plan for Europe - EUR 16 million EIB loan agreement to finance construction of new campus for the Nova School of Business and Economics

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOVA SBE CAMPUS
Publication Date
14 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
50152462
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130435
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NOVA SBE CAMPUS
Publication Date
21 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125133286
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130435
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOVA SBE CAMPUS
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NOVA SBE CAMPUS
Other links
Summary sheet
NOVA SBE CAMPUS
Data sheet
NOVA SBE CAMPUS
Related press
Portugal: Investment Plan for Europe - EUR 16 million EIB loan agreement to finance construction of new campus for the Nova School of Business and Economics
Related story
Higher education conquests aided by new campus

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Portugal: Investment Plan for Europe - EUR 16 million EIB loan agreement to finance construction of new campus for the Nova School of Business and Economics
Related story
Higher education conquests aided by new campus
Other links
Related public register
14/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOVA SBE CAMPUS
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NOVA SBE CAMPUS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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