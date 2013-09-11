Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SANTANDER INFRASTRUCTURE AND PPP FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 200,000,000
Urban development : € 20,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 40,000,000
Transport : € 60,000,000
Education : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/11/2013 : € 20,000,000
4/11/2013 : € 40,000,000
4/11/2013 : € 60,000,000
4/11/2013 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related public register
09/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANTANDER INFRASTRUCTURE AND PPP FL
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SANTANDER INFRASTRUCTURE AND PPP FL
Related press
Spain: EIB and Santander sign three agreements to facilitate access to credit for SMEs and young people and to finance infrastructure investment

Summary sheet

Release date
11 September 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/11/2013
20130246
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SANTANDER INFRASTRUCTURE AND PPP FL
BANCO SANTANDER SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework Loan with Banco Santander with target investments in different infrastructure sectors including, amongst others, water, education, and/or transport.

This operation will support infrastructure projects in education, transport, water and urban infrastructure sectors. Some of them will be located in Convergence Regions.
The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest knowledge economy, sustainable transport, environmental protection and urban renewal.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project refers to a multi-sector multi-scheme operation classified as Framework Loan and some of the schemes are likely to fall under Annex I or Annex II of the 2011/92/EU Directive. Typical contractual obligations of the intermediaries to verify compliance by the final beneficiaries with the relevant environmental and social standards will apply. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implement and in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
09/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANTANDER INFRASTRUCTURE AND PPP FL
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SANTANDER INFRASTRUCTURE AND PPP FL
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB and Santander sign three agreements to facilitate access to credit for SMEs and young people and to finance infrastructure investment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANTANDER INFRASTRUCTURE AND PPP FL
Publication Date
9 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49720790
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130246
Sector(s)
Urban development
Transport
Water, sewerage
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SANTANDER INFRASTRUCTURE AND PPP FL
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125480950
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130246
Sector(s)
Urban development
Transport
Water, sewerage
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANTANDER INFRASTRUCTURE AND PPP FL
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SANTANDER INFRASTRUCTURE AND PPP FL
Other links
Summary sheet
SANTANDER INFRASTRUCTURE AND PPP FL
Data sheet
SANTANDER INFRASTRUCTURE AND PPP FL
Related press
Spain: EIB and Santander sign three agreements to facilitate access to credit for SMEs and young people and to finance infrastructure investment

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB and Santander sign three agreements to facilitate access to credit for SMEs and young people and to finance infrastructure investment
Other links
Related public register
09/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANTANDER INFRASTRUCTURE AND PPP FL
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SANTANDER INFRASTRUCTURE AND PPP FL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications