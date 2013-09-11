SANTANDER INFRASTRUCTURE AND PPP FL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Framework Loan with Banco Santander with target investments in different infrastructure sectors including, amongst others, water, education, and/or transport.
This operation will support infrastructure projects in education, transport, water and urban infrastructure sectors. Some of them will be located in Convergence Regions.
The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest knowledge economy, sustainable transport, environmental protection and urban renewal.
The project refers to a multi-sector multi-scheme operation classified as Framework Loan and some of the schemes are likely to fall under Annex I or Annex II of the 2011/92/EU Directive. Typical contractual obligations of the intermediaries to verify compliance by the final beneficiaries with the relevant environmental and social standards will apply. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implement and in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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