S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES

Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction of two sections of 2 x 2 expressway adjacent to the Warsaw ringroad in central Poland (37km in all)
The project concerns the construction of two sections of 2 x 2 expressway adjacent to the Warsaw ring road in central Poland: (i) about 22km between Radziejowice and Paskow to the south west of Warsaw (in two sub-sections) and (ii) about 15km around Marki to the north east of Warsaw (in two sub-sections). These form part of the broader S8 expressway route in Poland from Wroclaw in the south-west of the country to the border with Lithuania at Budzisk in the north-east and will facilitate the passage of long distance traffic around the city of Warsaw. The project complements the existing EIB operation Warsaw Ring Road 2.
The project involves the construction of new expressways in a rural and suburban environment. The various sections all fall under Annex I of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU requiring a full EIA procedure. The project sections are all located in the Masovian Region and have been subject to three, separate procedures. The project is situated in the vicinity of the following Natura 2000 areas: Dabrowa Radziejowska (PLH140003), Poligon Rembertow (PLH140034) and Biale Blota (PLH140038). Therefore, the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) apply. The investments are included in the National Road Construction Program and the current Operational Program Infrastructure and Environment, both of which were subject to a form of strategic environmental assessment. The project likely involves the expropriation of private and public land as well as the involuntary resettlement of residential homes. The procedures and outcomes of the environmental and social assessment are to be further reviewed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]),), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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