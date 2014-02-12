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S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 170,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 170,000,000
Transport : € 170,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/10/2014 : € 170,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
28/08/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related press
Poland: EIB supports construction of expressways in Poland with EUR 490m loan

Summary sheet

Release date
12 February 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/10/2014
20120642
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 170 million
EUR 537 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of two sections of 2 x 2 expressway adjacent to the Warsaw ringroad in central Poland (37km in all)

The project concerns the construction of two sections of 2 x 2 expressway adjacent to the Warsaw ring road in central Poland: (i) about 22km between Radziejowice and Paskow to the south west of Warsaw (in two sub-sections) and (ii) about 15km around Marki to the north east of Warsaw (in two sub-sections). These form part of the broader S8 expressway route in Poland from Wroclaw in the south-west of the country to the border with Lithuania at Budzisk in the north-east and will facilitate the passage of long distance traffic around the city of Warsaw. The project complements the existing EIB operation Warsaw Ring Road 2.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project involves the construction of new expressways in a rural and suburban environment. The various sections all fall under Annex I of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU requiring a full EIA procedure. The project sections are all located in the Masovian Region and have been subject to three, separate procedures. The project is situated in the vicinity of the following Natura 2000 areas: Dabrowa Radziejowska (PLH140003), Poligon Rembertow (PLH140034) and Biale Blota (PLH140038). Therefore, the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) apply. The investments are included in the National Road Construction Program and the current Operational Program Infrastructure and Environment, both of which were subject to a form of strategic environmental assessment. The project likely involves the expropriation of private and public land as well as the involuntary resettlement of residential homes. The procedures and outcomes of the environmental and social assessment are to be further reviewed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]),), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
12/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
12/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
12/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
28/08/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB supports construction of expressways in Poland with EUR 490m loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Publication Date
12 Mar 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52042931
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120642
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Publication Date
12 Mar 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52046145
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120642
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Publication Date
12 Mar 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52048233
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120642
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Publication Date
28 Aug 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54288825
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120642
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
206364167
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120642
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
28/08/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Other links
Summary sheet
S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Data sheet
S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related press
Poland: EIB supports construction of expressways in Poland with EUR 490m loan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB supports construction of expressways in Poland with EUR 490m loan
Other links
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
28/08/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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