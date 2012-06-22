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WROCLAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 94,559,541.34
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 94,559,541.34
Urban development : € 94,559,541.34
Signature date(s)
1/12/2015 : € 23,430,727.06
21/11/2014 : € 71,128,814.28
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PL
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WROCLAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Przebudowa ul. Zwycięskiej i Kutrzeby - Aneks Kutrzeby
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Przebudowa ul. Starogroblowej
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Przebudowa ul. Zwycięskiej i Kutrzeby - NTS Kutrzeby
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WROCLAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Related sub-project
WROCLAW NARODOWE FORUM MUZYKI (FL 2012-0622)

Summary sheet

Release date
10 June 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/11/2014
20120622
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WROCLAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
CITY OF WROCLAW
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 400 million (EUR 97 million)
PLN 2000 million (EUR 483 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of multi-sector urban infrastructure investment projects in the city of Wroclaw.

The project will support a multi-sector investment programme of the City of Wroclaw, which is located in a Convergence region (Dolnoslaskie Region, western Poland). The project will support selected areas such as transport, housing, education, health and social care, culture and other public infrastructure. It is therefore eligible for support under Article 309 of the TFEU point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest: sustainable communities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan and some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex II of the EIA 2011/92/EU Directive. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.

The promoter, the City of Wroclaw, will be required to follow the EU public procurement rules (2004/18/EC), including the publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WROCLAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Przebudowa ul. Zwycięskiej i Kutrzeby - Aneks Kutrzeby
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Przebudowa ul. Starogroblowej
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Przebudowa ul. Zwycięskiej i Kutrzeby - NTS Kutrzeby
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WROCLAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Related projects
Related sub-project
WROCLAW NARODOWE FORUM MUZYKI (FL 2012-0622)
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WROCLAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48176562
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120622
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
17 Jun 2014
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53222367
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120622
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Przebudowa ul. Zwycięskiej i Kutrzeby - Aneks Kutrzeby
Publication Date
7 Mar 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62944463
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120622
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Przebudowa ul. Starogroblowej
Publication Date
7 Mar 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62944597
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120622
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Przebudowa ul. Zwycięskiej i Kutrzeby - NTS Kutrzeby
Publication Date
7 Mar 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62944464
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120622
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WROCLAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
16 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134170622
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120622
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WROCLAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Przebudowa ul. Zwycięskiej i Kutrzeby - Aneks Kutrzeby
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Przebudowa ul. Starogroblowej
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Przebudowa ul. Zwycięskiej i Kutrzeby - NTS Kutrzeby
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WROCLAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
WROCLAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
WROCLAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PL
Related sub-project
WROCLAW NARODOWE FORUM MUZYKI (FL 2012-0622)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications