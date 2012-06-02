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LUSAKA POWER TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION NETWORK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 78,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Zambia : € 78,000,000
Energy : € 78,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/01/2015 : € 78,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - EN
Related public register
21/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA POWER TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION NETWORK - Minutes of the Scoping meeting
Related public register
21/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA POWER TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION NETWORK - Grievance Redress Mechanism
Related public register
21/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA POWER TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION NETWORK - Wayleave Consent form
Related public register
21/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA POWER TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION NETWORK - Environmental Impact Statement
Related public register
21/09/2018 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - LUSAKA POWER TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION NETWORK

Summary sheet

Release date
18 September 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/01/2015
20120602
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LUSAKA POWER TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION NETWORK
ZESCO Ltd
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 78 million
EUR 189 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The transmission component consists of the construction/upgrading of 100 km transmission lines on 132 kV voltage and of seven 132-330 kV transmission substations. The distribution component comprises the upgrading of the 11-33 kV distribution system with nine 11-33 kV distribution substations and some 200 km of distribution lines and underground cables.

The purpose of the project is to reinforce and upgrade the power transmission and distribution infrastructure in the Lusaka area. The proposed investment programme will help remove bottlenecks from the current aged power network, thus reducing equipment failure and electricity losses. The project will increase the reliability and quality of domestic power transmission and distribution service in the Lusaka area.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

132 kV transmission lines of this program would fall under definition of EIA directive 2011/92/EU Annex 2 (if situated within EU), and would require the competent Environmental Agency to screen and decide the necessity of ESIAs. The promoter has prepared the ESIA for these 132 kV works. Other works of the project (11 and 33 kV distribution) are not expected to require ESIAs.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.
The procurement packages are envisaged to be defined considering parallel co-financing with World Bank.

Related documents
21/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA POWER TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION NETWORK - Minutes of the Scoping meeting
21/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA POWER TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION NETWORK - Grievance Redress Mechanism
21/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA POWER TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION NETWORK - Wayleave Consent form
21/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA POWER TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION NETWORK - Environmental Impact Statement
21/09/2018 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - LUSAKA POWER TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION NETWORK
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA POWER TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION NETWORK - Minutes of the Scoping meeting
Publication Date
21 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84918877
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120602
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Zambia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA POWER TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION NETWORK - Grievance Redress Mechanism
Publication Date
21 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84916984
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120602
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Zambia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA POWER TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION NETWORK - Wayleave Consent form
Publication Date
21 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84921693
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120602
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Zambia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA POWER TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION NETWORK - Environmental Impact Statement
Publication Date
21 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84917375
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120602
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Zambia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - LUSAKA POWER TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION NETWORK
Publication Date
21 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84917374
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
Project Number
20120602
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Zambia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA POWER TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION NETWORK - Minutes of the Scoping meeting
Related public register
21/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA POWER TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION NETWORK - Grievance Redress Mechanism
Related public register
21/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA POWER TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION NETWORK - Wayleave Consent form
Related public register
21/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA POWER TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION NETWORK - Environmental Impact Statement
Related public register
21/09/2018 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - LUSAKA POWER TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION NETWORK
Other links
Summary sheet
LUSAKA POWER TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION NETWORK
Data sheet
LUSAKA POWER TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION NETWORK
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications