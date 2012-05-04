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SLOVENIA EU FUNDS 2007-2013

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovenia : € 500,000,000
Telecom : € 10,000,000
Services : € 32,000,000
Education : € 90,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 105,000,000
Transport : € 128,000,000
Urban development : € 135,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2012 : € 10,000,000
21/12/2012 : € 32,000,000
21/12/2012 : € 90,000,000
21/12/2012 : € 105,000,000
21/12/2012 : € 128,000,000
21/12/2012 : € 135,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SLOVENIA EU FUNDS 2007-2013
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SLOVENIA EU FUNDS 2007-2013
Related press
Biggest ever EIB loan in Slovenia: EUR 500 million for co-financing with EU Funds
Related sub-project
IMPLEMENTATION OF GSM-R SLOVENIA
Related sub-project
RAIL RECONSTRUCTION & NATURAL DISASTER SLOVENIA
Related sub-project
PRAGERSKO HODOS RAILWAY - 1ST & 2ND PHASE
Related sub-project
WASTE TREATMENT LJUBLJANA
Related sub-project
UNIVERSITY OF LJUBLJANA CAMPUS

Summary sheet

Release date
13 November 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2012
20120504
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SLOVENIA EU FUNDS 2007-2013
Republic of Slovenia
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 4900 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Co-financing of priority investments under 2007-2013 National Strategic Reference Framework

Economic and social cohesion; environmental sustainability; increase in growth and employment potential

Environmental aspects
Procurement

To be appraised

To be appraised

Related documents
14/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SLOVENIA EU FUNDS 2007-2013
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SLOVENIA EU FUNDS 2007-2013
Related projects
Related sub-project
IMPLEMENTATION OF GSM-R SLOVENIA
Related sub-project
RAIL RECONSTRUCTION & NATURAL DISASTER SLOVENIA
Related sub-project
PRAGERSKO HODOS RAILWAY - 1ST & 2ND PHASE
Related sub-project
WASTE TREATMENT LJUBLJANA
Related sub-project
UNIVERSITY OF LJUBLJANA CAMPUS
Other links
Related press
Biggest ever EIB loan in Slovenia: EUR 500 million for co-financing with EU Funds

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SLOVENIA EU FUNDS 2007-2013
Publication Date
14 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
46434287
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120504
Sector(s)
Education
Telecom
Services
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SLOVENIA EU FUNDS 2007-2013
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84104318
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120504
Sector(s)
Education
Telecom
Services
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SLOVENIA EU FUNDS 2007-2013
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SLOVENIA EU FUNDS 2007-2013
Other links
Summary sheet
SLOVENIA EU FUNDS 2007-2013
Data sheet
SLOVENIA EU FUNDS 2007-2013
Related press
Biggest ever EIB loan in Slovenia: EUR 500 million for co-financing with EU Funds
Related sub-project
IMPLEMENTATION OF GSM-R SLOVENIA
Related sub-project
RAIL RECONSTRUCTION & NATURAL DISASTER SLOVENIA
Related sub-project
PRAGERSKO HODOS RAILWAY - 1ST & 2ND PHASE
Related sub-project
WASTE TREATMENT LJUBLJANA
Related sub-project
UNIVERSITY OF LJUBLJANA CAMPUS

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Biggest ever EIB loan in Slovenia: EUR 500 million for co-financing with EU Funds
Other links
Related public register
14/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SLOVENIA EU FUNDS 2007-2013
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SLOVENIA EU FUNDS 2007-2013
Related sub-project
IMPLEMENTATION OF GSM-R SLOVENIA
Related sub-project
RAIL RECONSTRUCTION & NATURAL DISASTER SLOVENIA
Related sub-project
PRAGERSKO HODOS RAILWAY - 1ST & 2ND PHASE
Related sub-project
WASTE TREATMENT LJUBLJANA
Related sub-project
UNIVERSITY OF LJUBLJANA CAMPUS

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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