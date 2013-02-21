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UK ENERGY EFFICIENCY INVESTMENTS FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 24,953,212.73
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 24,953,212.73
Industry : € 24,953,212.73
Signature date(s)
31/07/2014 : € 24,953,212.73
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UK ENERGY EFFICIENCY INVESTMENTS FUND
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UK ENERGY EFFICIENCY INVESTMENTS FUND

Summary sheet

Release date
21 February 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/07/2014
20120432
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UK ENERGY EFFICIENCY INVESTMENTS FUND
Sustainable Development Capital LLP
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million (GBP 20 million)
EUR 124 million (GBP 100 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

An infrastructure fund targeting non-residential energy efficiency projects in the UK.

The Fund aims at achieving energy efficiency gains for assets/infrastructure in which it will invest, delivering a minimum level of energy savings and receiving a commercial return on its investments.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most of the projects in the existing pipeline of the Fund are expected not to fall under the EIA Directive 85/337/EC, as amended, in which case the projects would not be subject to an EIA. If an underlying investment is subject to an EIA, the fund manager will be required to obtain the non-technical summary of it, and where relevant written confirmation from the competent authority that the investment will not have any significant negative impact on sites of nature conservation.

The Fund’s investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied by the underlying investments financed by the Fund are in line with the provisions of the relevant Directives.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UK ENERGY EFFICIENCY INVESTMENTS FUND
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UK ENERGY EFFICIENCY INVESTMENTS FUND
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UK ENERGY EFFICIENCY INVESTMENTS FUND
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47719594
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120432
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UK ENERGY EFFICIENCY INVESTMENTS FUND
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88546556
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120432
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UK ENERGY EFFICIENCY INVESTMENTS FUND
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UK ENERGY EFFICIENCY INVESTMENTS FUND
Other links
Summary sheet
UK ENERGY EFFICIENCY INVESTMENTS FUND
Data sheet
UK ENERGY EFFICIENCY INVESTMENTS FUND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications