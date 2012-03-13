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PROGRAMME COLLEGES COMPETENCES ET EMPLOIS JEUNES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 677,560,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 677,560,000
Education : € 677,560,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2016 : € 30,000,000
9/12/2016 : € 65,000,000
10/02/2017 : € 70,000,000
17/05/2017 : € 70,000,000
13/03/2017 : € 70,000,000
23/06/2014 : € 72,560,000
23/12/2014 : € 100,000,000
23/06/2014 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
03/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROGRAMME COLLEGES COMPETENCES ET EMPLOIS JEUNES
Related press
France: First direct financing from the EU bank to the Vendée Departmental Council
Related press
France: First direct financing from the EIB to Meurthe-et-Moselle Departmental Council
Related press
France: First direct financing from the EU bank to Gironde Departmental Council
Related press
France: EUR 1 billion for schools
Related sub-project
COLLEGES EURE
Related sub-project
COLLEGES VENDEE
Related sub-project
COLLEGES GIRONDE
Related sub-project
COLLEGES PAS-DE-CALAIS
Related sub-project
COLLEGES MEURTHE-ET-MOSELLE

Summary sheet

Release date
27 January 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/06/2014
20120313
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PROGRAMME COLLEGES COMPETENCES ET EMPLOIS JEUNES
Départements
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 678 million
EUR 2000 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Programme d'investissement de construction ou de rénovation de collèges de plusieurs Départements français avec volet efficacité énergétique. Ce programme pourra être réalisé avec intermédiation bancaire ou sous forme de prêts directs aux Départements.

Ce projet aura un impact sur la préparation des collégiens aux futures études supérieures et à l'emploi ; ainsi que sur l'intégration sociale des établissements situés dans des départements moins développés.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Le projet porte sur la construction de nouveaux bâtiments ainsi que sur l'agrandissement et la rénovation d'établissements d'enseignement secondaire inférieur existants, en d'autres termes des collèges. La directive 2011/92/UE ne mentionne pas expressément la nécessité d'une évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) pour les établissements scolaires ; toutefois, certains sous-projets pourraient être considérés comme des projets de rénovation urbaine et exiger la réalisation d'une EIE (en vertu de l'annexe II de la directive européenne susmentionnée). Ce point sera examiné lors de l'instruction.

Les procédures d'appel d'offres et de passation des marchés suivies par le promoteur doivent être conformes aux directives européennes en matière de passation des marchés (directives 2004/17/CE et 2004/18/CE modifiées par le règlement 1874/2004). Ces procédures seront analysées au cours de l'instruction.

Related documents
03/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROGRAMME COLLEGES COMPETENCES ET EMPLOIS JEUNES
Related projects
Related sub-project
COLLEGES EURE
Related sub-project
COLLEGES VENDEE
Related sub-project
COLLEGES GIRONDE
Related sub-project
COLLEGES PAS-DE-CALAIS
Related sub-project
COLLEGES MEURTHE-ET-MOSELLE
Other links
Related press
France: First direct financing from the EU bank to the Vendée Departmental Council
Related press
France: First direct financing from the EIB to Meurthe-et-Moselle Departmental Council
Related press
France: First direct financing from the EU bank to Gironde Departmental Council
Related press
France: EUR 1 billion for schools

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROGRAMME COLLEGES COMPETENCES ET EMPLOIS JEUNES
Publication Date
3 Jun 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53080023
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120313
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROGRAMME COLLEGES COMPETENCES ET EMPLOIS JEUNES
Other links
Summary sheet
PROGRAMME COLLEGES COMPETENCES ET EMPLOIS JEUNES
Data sheet
PROGRAMME COLLEGES COMPETENCES ET EMPLOIS JEUNES
Related press
France: First direct financing from the EU bank to the Vendée Departmental Council
Related press
France: First direct financing from the EIB to Meurthe-et-Moselle Departmental Council
Related press
France: First direct financing from the EU bank to Gironde Departmental Council
Related press
France: EUR 1 billion for schools
Related sub-project
COLLEGES EURE
Related sub-project
COLLEGES VENDEE
Related sub-project
COLLEGES GIRONDE
Related sub-project
COLLEGES PAS-DE-CALAIS
Related sub-project
COLLEGES MEURTHE-ET-MOSELLE

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: First direct financing from the EU bank to the Vendée Departmental Council
Related press
France: First direct financing from the EIB to Meurthe-et-Moselle Departmental Council
Related press
France: First direct financing from the EU bank to Gironde Departmental Council
Related press
France: EUR 1 billion for schools
Other links
Related public register
03/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROGRAMME COLLEGES COMPETENCES ET EMPLOIS JEUNES
Related sub-project
COLLEGES EURE
Related sub-project
COLLEGES VENDEE
Related sub-project
COLLEGES GIRONDE
Related sub-project
COLLEGES PAS-DE-CALAIS
Related sub-project
COLLEGES MEURTHE-ET-MOSELLE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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