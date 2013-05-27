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REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 80,000,000
Energy : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/11/2015 : € 40,000,000
11/06/2014 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION - Construction of 3rd Tank as part of 2nd upgrade of LNG Terminal
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION - Upgrade of jetty facilities as part of 2nd upgrade LNG Terminal
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION - Expansion of cryogenic facilities - 2nd upgrade of LNG Terminal
Related public register
13/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION - Cumulative Impacts Assessment for the 2nd upgrade of the LNG terminal in Revithoussa Island Greece
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION
Related press
Greece: EIB signs EUR 285 million loans to support energy projects
Related press
Greece: EIB boosts natural gas

Summary sheet

Release date
27 May 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/06/2014
20110269
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION
HELLENIC GAS TRANSMISSION SYSTEM OPERATOR
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
EUR 166 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Upgrade of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal to increase gas reception, storage and output capacity. The project involves the construction of a third tank, upgrade of the marine facility, the installation of cryogenic equipment and an upgrade of metering.

The project aims at debottlenecking storage and handling capacity at the existing LNG terminal.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project adds installations to an existing LNG terminal on the island of Revithoussa, which is fully dedicated to the terminal’s operation. Given its technical characteristics the project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. The competent authority has obtained an EIA for the construction of the third tank from the Ministry of Environment, Energy and Climate Change (MEECC), and the two other EIAs are being elaborated.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
13/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION - Construction of 3rd Tank as part of 2nd upgrade of LNG Terminal
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION - Upgrade of jetty facilities as part of 2nd upgrade LNG Terminal
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION - Expansion of cryogenic facilities - 2nd upgrade of LNG Terminal
13/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION - Cumulative Impacts Assessment for the 2nd upgrade of the LNG terminal in Revithoussa Island Greece
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION
Other links
Related press
Greece: EIB signs EUR 285 million loans to support energy projects
Related press
Greece: EIB boosts natural gas

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION
Publication Date
13 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48482653
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110269
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION - Construction of 3rd Tank as part of 2nd upgrade of LNG Terminal
Publication Date
21 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53211133
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110269
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION - Upgrade of jetty facilities as part of 2nd upgrade LNG Terminal
Publication Date
21 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56427708
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110269
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION - Expansion of cryogenic facilities - 2nd upgrade of LNG Terminal
Publication Date
21 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56427569
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110269
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION - Cumulative Impacts Assessment for the 2nd upgrade of the LNG terminal in Revithoussa Island Greece
Publication Date
13 Oct 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
70325460
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20110269
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION
Publication Date
15 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134253961
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110269
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION - Construction of 3rd Tank as part of 2nd upgrade of LNG Terminal
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION - Upgrade of jetty facilities as part of 2nd upgrade LNG Terminal
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION - Expansion of cryogenic facilities - 2nd upgrade of LNG Terminal
Related public register
13/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION - Cumulative Impacts Assessment for the 2nd upgrade of the LNG terminal in Revithoussa Island Greece
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION
Other links
Summary sheet
REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION
Data sheet
REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION
Related press
Greece: EIB signs EUR 285 million loans to support energy projects
Related press
Greece: EIB boosts natural gas

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: EIB signs EUR 285 million loans to support energy projects
Related press
Greece: EIB boosts natural gas
Other links
Related public register
13/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION - Construction of 3rd Tank as part of 2nd upgrade of LNG Terminal
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION - Upgrade of jetty facilities as part of 2nd upgrade LNG Terminal
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION - Expansion of cryogenic facilities - 2nd upgrade of LNG Terminal
Related public register
13/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION - Cumulative Impacts Assessment for the 2nd upgrade of the LNG terminal in Revithoussa Island Greece
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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