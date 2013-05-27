REVITHOUSSA LNG TERMINAL EXTENSION

Summary sheet
Upgrade of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal to increase gas reception, storage and output capacity. The project involves the construction of a third tank, upgrade of the marine facility, the installation of cryogenic equipment and an upgrade of metering.
The project aims at debottlenecking storage and handling capacity at the existing LNG terminal.
The project adds installations to an existing LNG terminal on the island of Revithoussa, which is fully dedicated to the terminal’s operation. Given its technical characteristics the project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. The competent authority has obtained an EIA for the construction of the third tank from the Ministry of Environment, Energy and Climate Change (MEECC), and the two other EIAs are being elaborated.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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