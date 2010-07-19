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DABROWA MUNICIPAL PROGRAM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 62,739,980.43
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 62,739,980.43
Urban development : € 12,547,996.09
Water, sewerage : € 50,191,984.34
Signature date(s)
29/10/2010 : € 12,547,996.09
29/10/2010 : € 50,191,984.34
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PL
Related public register
18/12/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - DABROWA MUNICIPAL PROGRAM
Related press
Poland: EIB supports upgrade of municipal infrastructure in Dąbrowa Górnicza

Summary sheet

Release date
19 July 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/10/2010
20100350
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Dabrowa Water and Education Framework

City of Dabrowa Gornicza

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 250 million.
PLN 532.60 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of large and medium-scale multi-sector investment schemes.

The main objective of the project is to improve the collection and treatment of wastewater in the City of Dabrowa Gornicza, as well as investments in educational and cultural facilities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

As a member state, Poland is obliged to follow the relevant EU rules regarding the environmental impact of projects (namely, SEA, EIA and Habitat/Natura 2000 Directives) and accordingly it will be required that the promoter implements all the schemes under this Framework Loan in compliance with EU environmental legislation. The Bank’s services will analyse during the appraisal the environmental management capacity of the promoter. All the relevant projects’ key documents will be published in line with the Bank’s procedures.

The water investments included within the project will serve to meet the 2015 deadline for Poland of the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC). The water project will also help to meet national river quality objective (RQO) improvement targets set by the EA, which are in-line with the objectives of the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). The project falls under the EIA directive 97/11/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 20003/35/EC.

Public buildings (cultural centre and education centre for disabled children) are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC), although these components are covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal the EIA screening decision of the Competent Authority. From the social point of view, the public building investments included in the project (namely the education centre for disabled children) would assert each person’s right to mainstream schooling near their home and to an uninterrupted school career that suits their needs.

The project falls under EU procurement legislation Directive 2004/18/EC for public works, supplies and services respectively as well as Directive 2004/17/EC. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that the investment to be financed will comply with EU procurement rules.

Related documents
18/12/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - DABROWA MUNICIPAL PROGRAM
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PL
Related press
Poland: EIB supports upgrade of municipal infrastructure in Dąbrowa Górnicza

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - DABROWA MUNICIPAL PROGRAM
Publication Date
18 Dec 2017
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80721592
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20100350
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/12/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - DABROWA MUNICIPAL PROGRAM
Other links
Summary sheet
Dabrowa Water and Education Framework
Data sheet
DABROWA MUNICIPAL PROGRAM
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PL
Related press
Poland: EIB supports upgrade of municipal infrastructure in Dąbrowa Górnicza

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB supports upgrade of municipal infrastructure in Dąbrowa Górnicza
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PL
Related public register
18/12/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - DABROWA MUNICIPAL PROGRAM

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications