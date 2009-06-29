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SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN RENEWABLES I

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 448,078,861.88
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 448,078,861.88
Energy : € 448,078,861.88
Signature date(s)
29/03/2010 : € 448,078,861.88
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Gordonbush Windfarm - Part VI - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Gordonbush Windfarm - Part XIV - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Gordonbush Windfarm - Part IX - EN
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Fairburn Wind Farm - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Gordonbush Windfarm - Part II - EN
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Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Gordonbush Windfarm - Part IV - EN
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Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Gordonbush Windfarm - Part III - EN
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Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Gordonbush Windfarm - Part XII - EN
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Gordonbush Wind Farm - EN
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Clyde Wind Farm - EN
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Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Gordonbush Windfarm - Part I - EN
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Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Gordonbush Windfarm - Part VIII - EN
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Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Gordonbush Windfarm - Part XI - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Griffin Wind Farm - EN
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Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Gordonbush Windfarm - Part VII - EN
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Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Gordonbush Windfarm - Part V - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Gordonbush Windfarm - Part X - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Toddleburn Wind Farm - EN
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Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Gordonbush Windfarm - Part XIII - EN
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Achany Wind Farm - EN

Summary sheet

Release date
29 June 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/03/2010
20090001
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Scottish & Southern Renewables I

Scottish and Southern Energy Plc

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 400 million.
GBP 925 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Project concerns the construction, commissioning and operation of six onshore wind farms with installed capacity amounting to nearly 650 MW. The six project schemes are in various phases of construction and their combined energy output may make up to around 1.5 GWh energy annually.

The development of wind energy capacity will support EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contribute to environmental and security of energy supply objectives. Electricity generation from onshore wind farms can produce electricity with substantially lower environmental impacts, particularly GHG emissions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project sub-schemes would fall under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Thus, the project schemes are subject to an EIA based on a case-by-case decision or defined criteria set by the competent authorities. Permits have been granted for all project schemes and EIAs have been undertaken where required by the competent authority. The Bank will review the EIAs in detail during appraisal, including mitigating/compensation measures to be taken and any effects on nature conservation sites (Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Natura 2000).

The Promoter is not subject to EU Procurement Directives. In line with its principles and its statute the Bank will however ensure that suitable procurement procedures, including an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices will be applied by the promoter and/or the special purpose companies.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Gordonbush Windfarm - Part VI - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Gordonbush Windfarm - Part XIV - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Gordonbush Windfarm - Part IX - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Fairburn Wind Farm - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Gordonbush Windfarm - Part II - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Gordonbush Windfarm - Part IV - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Gordonbush Windfarm - Part III - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Gordonbush Windfarm - Part XII - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Gordonbush Wind Farm - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Clyde Wind Farm - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Gordonbush Windfarm - Part I - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Gordonbush Windfarm - Part VIII - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Gordonbush Windfarm - Part XI - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Griffin Wind Farm - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Gordonbush Windfarm - Part VII - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Gordonbush Windfarm - Part V - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Gordonbush Windfarm - Part X - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Toddleburn Wind Farm - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Gordonbush Windfarm - Part XIII - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Achany Wind Farm - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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