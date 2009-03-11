Egyptian Power Transmission

Summary sheet
The public electricity utility, Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC), through its fully-owned subsidiary Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC).
Medium-term (2009-2013) multi-scheme investment programme of the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company to reinforce and extend the national transmission network. The transmission network will be extended with 150km of new dual circuit 500 kV lines, 350km of 220 kV lines (dual and single circuit) and 30km of 220 kV underground cables. Also eight new substations will be added to the network; the added transformer capacity of the project is 5000 MVA.
The purposes of the project are to cater for electricity demand growth, to improve the reliability of supply and to enable the connection and the efficient exploitation of traditional and renewable energy resources.
The impacts that can be expected from the project relate to visual impact, electromagnetic fields, vegetation clearance and disturbance during construction. Egyptian environmental legislation is consistent with the main principles of EU legislation. Where differences exist, the promoter shall implement additional measures to comply with the Bank’s environmental policy. The environmental procedures for the project schemes requiring an EIA will be reviewed during appraisal.
The Bank will require that the procurement is carried out in accordance of the EIB’s Guide to Procurement. The promoter’s procurement plans and procedures will be evaluated during the appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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