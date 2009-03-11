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EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 260,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Egypt : € 260,000,000
Energy : € 260,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/10/2010 : € 260,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/03/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION - Resettlement Policy Framework (RPF) - New 6th October
Related public register
18/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION
Related public register
21/11/2018 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION - Resettlement Policy Framework (RPF) - 10th of Ramadan
Related public register
08/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION - ESIA – 10th of Ramadan substation and interconnecting transmission lines
Related public register
25/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION - ESIA 6th October - Substation and Interconnecting lines - (EN version with NTS in Arabic)
Related public register
22/06/2020 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION - Gamasa (In EN and Arabic)
Related public register
29/09/2020 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION - Resettlement Action Plan - 10th of Ramadan Substation and Interconnecting Lines (EN version with NTS in Arabic)
Related press
Egypt: European Union supports Power Sector with EUR 560m EIB loan and EU EUR 20 million grant

Summary sheet

Release date
11 March 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/10/2010
20080687
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Egyptian Power Transmission

The public electricity utility, Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC), through its fully-owned subsidiary Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC).

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 260 million.
EUR 762 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Medium-term (2009-2013) multi-scheme investment programme of the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company to reinforce and extend the national transmission network. The transmission network will be extended with 150km of new dual circuit 500 kV lines, 350km of 220 kV lines (dual and single circuit) and 30km of 220 kV underground cables. Also eight new substations will be added to the network; the added transformer capacity of the project is 5000 MVA.

The purposes of the project are to cater for electricity demand growth, to improve the reliability of supply and to enable the connection and the efficient exploitation of traditional and renewable energy resources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The impacts that can be expected from the project relate to visual impact, electromagnetic fields, vegetation clearance and disturbance during construction. Egyptian environmental legislation is consistent with the main principles of EU legislation. Where differences exist, the promoter shall implement additional measures to comply with the Bank’s environmental policy. The environmental procedures for the project schemes requiring an EIA will be reviewed during appraisal.

The Bank will require that the procurement is carried out in accordance of the EIB’s Guide to Procurement. The promoter’s procurement plans and procedures will be evaluated during the appraisal.

Related documents
14/03/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION
03/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION - Resettlement Policy Framework (RPF) - New 6th October
18/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION
21/11/2018 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION - Resettlement Policy Framework (RPF) - 10th of Ramadan
08/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION - ESIA – 10th of Ramadan substation and interconnecting transmission lines
25/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION - ESIA 6th October - Substation and Interconnecting lines - (EN version with NTS in Arabic)
22/06/2020 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION - Gamasa (In EN and Arabic)
29/09/2020 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION - Resettlement Action Plan - 10th of Ramadan Substation and Interconnecting Lines (EN version with NTS in Arabic)
Other links
Related press
Egypt: European Union supports Power Sector with EUR 560m EIB loan and EU EUR 20 million grant

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION
Publication Date
14 Mar 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
91806021
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20080687
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION - Resettlement Policy Framework (RPF) - New 6th October
Publication Date
3 Sep 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122723204
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20080687
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION
Publication Date
18 Jun 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94397475
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20080687
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION - Resettlement Policy Framework (RPF) - 10th of Ramadan
Publication Date
21 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88368564
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20080687
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION - ESIA – 10th of Ramadan substation and interconnecting transmission lines
Publication Date
8 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125278276
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20080687
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION - ESIA 6th October - Substation and Interconnecting lines - (EN version with NTS in Arabic)
Publication Date
25 Mar 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129334322
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20080687
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION - Gamasa (In EN and Arabic)
Publication Date
22 Jun 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131522802
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20080687
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION - Resettlement Action Plan - 10th of Ramadan Substation and Interconnecting Lines (EN version with NTS in Arabic)
Publication Date
29 Sep 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133682137
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20080687
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/03/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION - Resettlement Policy Framework (RPF) - New 6th October
Related public register
18/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION
Related public register
21/11/2018 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION - Resettlement Policy Framework (RPF) - 10th of Ramadan
Related public register
08/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION - ESIA – 10th of Ramadan substation and interconnecting transmission lines
Related public register
25/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION - ESIA 6th October - Substation and Interconnecting lines - (EN version with NTS in Arabic)
Related public register
22/06/2020 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION - Gamasa (In EN and Arabic)
Related public register
29/09/2020 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION - Resettlement Action Plan - 10th of Ramadan Substation and Interconnecting Lines (EN version with NTS in Arabic)
Other links
Summary sheet
Egyptian Power Transmission
Data sheet
EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION
Related press
Egypt: European Union supports Power Sector with EUR 560m EIB loan and EU EUR 20 million grant

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Egypt: European Union supports Power Sector with EUR 560m EIB loan and EU EUR 20 million grant
Other links
Related public register
14/03/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION - Resettlement Policy Framework (RPF) - New 6th October
Related public register
18/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION
Related public register
21/11/2018 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION - Resettlement Policy Framework (RPF) - 10th of Ramadan
Related public register
08/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION - ESIA – 10th of Ramadan substation and interconnecting transmission lines
Related public register
25/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION - ESIA 6th October - Substation and Interconnecting lines - (EN version with NTS in Arabic)
Related public register
22/06/2020 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION - Gamasa (In EN and Arabic)
Related public register
29/09/2020 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - EGYPTIAN POWER TRANSMISSION - Resettlement Action Plan - 10th of Ramadan Substation and Interconnecting Lines (EN version with NTS in Arabic)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications