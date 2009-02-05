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HIGH VOLTAGE TRANSMISSION LINES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Georgia : € 80,000,000
Energy : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/03/2010 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
Georgia: First EIB loan supports improvements of electricity infrastructure

Summary sheet

Release date
5 February 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/03/2010
20080080
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
High Voltage Transmission Lines

Ministry of Energy
Contact point: Ms Marika Valishvili, First Deputy Minister

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 80 million.
The total project cost is estimated at around EUR 300 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of a 500 kV link between the existing substations of Gardbani (near Tbilisi) to Zestaponi (in west Georgia) along a route already identified in 1980. The length of the 500 kV line will be 280 km. A new back–to-back HVDC 600-800 MW converter station will be constructed near the town of Akhaltsikhe, close to the Turkish border where it will be interconnected to the Turkish grid. The interconnection to Turkey will be on 400 kV level, and the length of this power line is 130 km (of which 110 km on Turkish side).

The project will facilitate the development of renewable energy resources in Georgia, encourage electricity trading between countries in the Black Sea region and will contribute to the improvement of the security and quality of electricity supply in the domestic market. The project will be undertaken with the full support of the Ministry of Energy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Due to its size and technical characteristics, the project, if located within the EU, would fall under Annex I of Directive 97/11/EC and would thus require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The Government of Georgia has undertaken to conduct an EIA for the transmission links in line with the Bank’s environmental requirements. The EIA process shall be completed before start of works. Potential social and environmental impacts including possible impacts on sites of nature conservation and measures to mitigate these impacts will be reviewed during appraisal.

Procurement shall be undertaken in accordance with the Bank’s Procurement Guidelines. The details of procedures will be reviewed during the appraisal.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
Georgia: First EIB loan supports improvements of electricity infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Georgia: First EIB loan supports improvements of electricity infrastructure
Other links
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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