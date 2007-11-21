Hydro Refurbishment and Transmission

Summary sheet
Empresa Nacional de Transmision Eléctrica
The project concerns a government programme to refurbish and strengthen critical areas of the electricity sector in Nicaragua. Main components are two hydro power plant refurbishments, transmission and substation strengthening.
Contribute to securing in the long term the amount of hydro generation in the country’s electricity system in an environmentally sustainable way.
The project requires an Environmental Impact Assessment both, under EIB guidelines and under national legislation. Complete environmental details will be assessed during project appraisal.
The promoter will be asked to publish all contracts to be part-financed by the Bank in the Official Journal of the European Union, and procure them in line with EIB guidelines for public sector operations.
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