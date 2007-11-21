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HYDRO REFURBISHMENT AND TRANSMISSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,046,467.03
Countries
Sector(s)
Nicaragua : € 15,046,467.03
Energy : € 15,046,467.03
Signature date(s)
30/03/2009 : € 15,046,467.03
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Subestación Matagalpa - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Los Brasiles - San Benito - Masaya - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Línea de trasmición de 138 KV, San Refael del Sur – Los Brasiles - ES
Related public register
27/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HYDRO REFURBISHMENT AND TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social para Proyectos de Transmision y Transformacion - Reubicación y Modernizatión de la Subestación Matagalpa
Related public register
27/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HYDRO REFURBISHMENT AND TRANSMISSION - Construcción de Anillo de 138 KV y Conversión de Subestaciones en la zona de Occidente - Programa de Gestión Ambiental
Related public register
27/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HYDRO REFURBISHMENT AND TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Subestación Chichigalpa de 138 KV
Related public register
27/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HYDRO REFURBISHMENT AND TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Lίnea de Transmisión Anillo de 230 KV Los Brasiles - San Benito - Masaya
Related public register
27/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HYDRO REFURBISHMENT AND TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental (EIA) - Lίnea de Transmisión 138 KV San Ramón - Matiguás
Related press
Nicaragua receives EIB financing for power sector investments

Summary sheet

Release date
21 November 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/03/2009
20070358
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Hydro Refurbishment and Transmission

Empresa Nacional de Transmision Eléctrica

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million.
EUR 85 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns a government programme to refurbish and strengthen critical areas of the electricity sector in Nicaragua. Main components are two hydro power plant refurbishments, transmission and substation strengthening.

Contribute to securing in the long term the amount of hydro generation in the country’s electricity system in an environmentally sustainable way.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project requires an Environmental Impact Assessment both, under EIB guidelines and under national legislation. Complete environmental details will be assessed during project appraisal.

The promoter will be asked to publish all contracts to be part-financed by the Bank in the Official Journal of the European Union, and procure them in line with EIB guidelines for public sector operations.

Related documents
27/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HYDRO REFURBISHMENT AND TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social para Proyectos de Transmision y Transformacion - Reubicación y Modernizatión de la Subestación Matagalpa
27/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HYDRO REFURBISHMENT AND TRANSMISSION - Construcción de Anillo de 138 KV y Conversión de Subestaciones en la zona de Occidente - Programa de Gestión Ambiental
27/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HYDRO REFURBISHMENT AND TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Subestación Chichigalpa de 138 KV
27/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HYDRO REFURBISHMENT AND TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Lίnea de Transmisión Anillo de 230 KV Los Brasiles - San Benito - Masaya
27/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HYDRO REFURBISHMENT AND TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental (EIA) - Lίnea de Transmisión 138 KV San Ramón - Matiguás
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Subestación Matagalpa - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Los Brasiles - San Benito - Masaya - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Línea de trasmición de 138 KV, San Refael del Sur – Los Brasiles - ES
Related press
Nicaragua receives EIB financing for power sector investments

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HYDRO REFURBISHMENT AND TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social para Proyectos de Transmision y Transformacion - Reubicación y Modernizatión de la Subestación Matagalpa
Publication Date
27 Nov 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80052910
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20070358
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nicaragua
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HYDRO REFURBISHMENT AND TRANSMISSION - Construcción de Anillo de 138 KV y Conversión de Subestaciones en la zona de Occidente - Programa de Gestión Ambiental
Publication Date
27 Nov 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80047749
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20070358
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nicaragua
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HYDRO REFURBISHMENT AND TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Subestación Chichigalpa de 138 KV
Publication Date
27 Nov 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80054445
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20070358
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nicaragua
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HYDRO REFURBISHMENT AND TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Lίnea de Transmisión Anillo de 230 KV Los Brasiles - San Benito - Masaya
Publication Date
27 Nov 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80048302
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20070358
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nicaragua
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HYDRO REFURBISHMENT AND TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental (EIA) - Lίnea de Transmisión 138 KV San Ramón - Matiguás
Publication Date
27 Nov 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80052705
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20070358
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nicaragua
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HYDRO REFURBISHMENT AND TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social para Proyectos de Transmision y Transformacion - Reubicación y Modernizatión de la Subestación Matagalpa
Related public register
27/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HYDRO REFURBISHMENT AND TRANSMISSION - Construcción de Anillo de 138 KV y Conversión de Subestaciones en la zona de Occidente - Programa de Gestión Ambiental
Related public register
27/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HYDRO REFURBISHMENT AND TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Subestación Chichigalpa de 138 KV
Related public register
27/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HYDRO REFURBISHMENT AND TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Lίnea de Transmisión Anillo de 230 KV Los Brasiles - San Benito - Masaya
Related public register
27/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HYDRO REFURBISHMENT AND TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental (EIA) - Lίnea de Transmisión 138 KV San Ramón - Matiguás
Other links
Summary sheet
Hydro Refurbishment and Transmission
Data sheet
HYDRO REFURBISHMENT AND TRANSMISSION
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Subestación Matagalpa - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Los Brasiles - San Benito - Masaya - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Línea de trasmición de 138 KV, San Refael del Sur – Los Brasiles - ES
Related press
Nicaragua receives EIB financing for power sector investments

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Nicaragua receives EIB financing for power sector investments
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Subestación Matagalpa - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Los Brasiles - San Benito - Masaya - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Línea de trasmición de 138 KV, San Refael del Sur – Los Brasiles - ES
Related public register
27/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HYDRO REFURBISHMENT AND TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social para Proyectos de Transmision y Transformacion - Reubicación y Modernizatión de la Subestación Matagalpa
Related public register
27/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HYDRO REFURBISHMENT AND TRANSMISSION - Construcción de Anillo de 138 KV y Conversión de Subestaciones en la zona de Occidente - Programa de Gestión Ambiental
Related public register
27/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HYDRO REFURBISHMENT AND TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Subestación Chichigalpa de 138 KV
Related public register
27/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HYDRO REFURBISHMENT AND TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Lίnea de Transmisión Anillo de 230 KV Los Brasiles - San Benito - Masaya
Related public register
27/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HYDRO REFURBISHMENT AND TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental (EIA) - Lίnea de Transmisión 138 KV San Ramón - Matiguás

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications