EOLICAS DE PORTUGAL SFF I

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
ENEOP2 - Exploração de Parques Eólicos
The project concerns the construction and operation of 22 wind farms in Portugal with a total capacity of 486 MW.
The development of renewable energy resources.
The project falls under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Thus, the project sub-schemes are subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) based on a case-by-case decision or defined criteria set by the competent authorities. The promoter is currently in the process of obtaining approval for the environmental impact studies. It is anticipated that the entire portfolio will have obtained all the required environmental licenses by 2009. The Bank will review the available EIAs, permits and environmental management processes during appraisal, including mitigating/compensation measures to be taken and any effects on nature conservation sites (Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Natura 2000).
The promoter is not subject to EU Procurement Directives. The Bank will however verify during appraisal that suitable procurement procedures are being applied. From the information available, the concession was awarded following an international competition. Details will be verified during appraisal.
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