Recovery and Resilience Facility in Greece

About

Following a funding agreement with the Hellenic Republic, the EIB has set up a fund for optimal deployment of the allocated RRF loan.

Final recipients will benefit from the fund in the form of loans. The EIB loans will be complemented by RRF lending and, upon consideration, technical assistance can also be offered.

The EIB will manage the fund in line with its internal policies, processes and procedures.

The RRF for Greece will provide liquidity of up to €5 billion to the fund. Its main objectives are to:

increase support to private sector entities, thus closing the investment gap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

increase the level of financing to private sector investments

use RRF funds in a targeted manner to increase productivity and competitiveness

Investments are expected to take place by 2026.