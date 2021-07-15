Vice-President Pavlova joined Karel Havlicek, Czech Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Transport and Minister of Industry and Trade in a discussion on green COVID-19 recovery and the European Union’s green transition towards a carbon-neutral economy.

“COVID-19 recovery and the transition towards a carbon-neutral economy are two complementary processes that can support and fuel each other. Working towards the EU goal of becoming a carbon-neutral economy by 2050 can help COVID recovery, create jobs, income and business opportunities and create a long-term sustainable economic model for Europe and the world,” said Vice-President Pavlova, summarising her participation at the PES. “I was very happy to be able to take part in the PES and share what the EU bank can do for EU Member States to accelerate their recovery from COVID-19.”

After the panel, Vice-President Pavlova met representatives of the Czech-Moravian Guarantee and Development Bank (ČCMZRB) and signed a €191 million loan to unlock new sources of financing for municipal and regional-level infrastructure projects in the Czech Republic, key to Czech government plans to fuel faster COVID-19 recovery of the national economy.

Coronavirus outbreak: EIB Group’s response

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the EIB and the European Investment Fund (EIF) have approved more than €56 billion of targeted support for businesses most impacted by the crisis, public health and delivery of vaccines. Team Europe is contributing €500 million to the COVAX initiative to provide 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for 92 low and middle-income countries across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Pacific.

The EIB Group created EGF, a €25 billion fund, in response to COVID-19. This guarantee fund enables the EIB Group — in partnership with local lenders and national promotional institutions — to scale up its support for small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) and others in the real economy by mobilising up to €200 billion, in addition to the support package already announced.

The Fund was endorsed by the European Council as part of the overall EU COVID-19 response package.

The EIB Group has also announced details of a comprehensive response to the coronavirus pandemic outside the European Union that will provide up to €6.54 billion in the coming months. This financing is part of the Team Europe response and is supported by guarantees from the EU budget. It will both strengthen urgent health investment and accelerate long-standing support for private sector investment that reflects financing needs in more than 100 countries around the world.

The EIB Group will also provide €1.7 billion to support the social and economic recovery of the Western Balkans from the COVID-19 pandemic, as part of a €3.3 billion financial support package for the region announced on 29 April by the European Commission.

Sustainable and green future for Europe

Vice-President Peeters took part in one of the plenary panels at the PES dedicated to the future of mobility and its role in post-pandemic recovery, and spoke on the necessity to create new, resilient and sustainable communities as we recover form COVID-19.

The panel focused on the unprecedented change in the transport sector and political, economic, social and technological trends influencing the sector, focusing on the future of mobility and the new mobility ecosystems offering accessible, efficient, clean and safe transport solutions.

“We need to enable more than one technological pathway to create real, green options for the whole transport sector, as the investment decisions we make today will determine success or failure in the decades ahead,” said Vice-President Peeters at the panel.