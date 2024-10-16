United in Ukraine’s Recovery: EC-EIB-UNDP partnership is driving reconstruction and building resilience

Ivana Živković emphasised: “While the resilience of Ukrainians fills me with hope, the continuous attacks threaten to erase the hard-won gains from our joint recovery efforts. We must remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine and ensure that the lessons learned here are reflected in our response. Trust among our partnerships has enabled us to respond swiftly and effectively to the needs of Ukraine. Our focus is not just on rebuilding infrastructure but on empowering local communities to lead their own recovery. This is how we ensure resilience and sustainability.”

Empowering local governments

These recovery projects are supported by international partners but are fully managed by local governments, whose leadership is crucial to their success, as they are tailored to each community's needs. Two Ukrainian mayors shared details of the recovery projects currently underway in their regions, showcasing Ukraine's resilient spirit that thrives even in the smallest communities. Both leaders exemplify proactive local governance as they address the challenges of recovering from war damages, accommodating displaced persons, and developing their villages to flourish amid ongoing adversities and the pressures of modern urbanisation trends.

Mykhailo Demchenko, Head of the Stryzhavka Territorial Community in Vinnytsia Region, said: “In Stryzhavka, we are working on key projects that include the construction of a new administrative building and major repairs to two local schools recently inaugurated. These initiatives, part of the Ukraine Recovery Programme, are essential for restoring not only infrastructure but also community spirit and functionality. With support from the EU Delegation, the EIB and UNDP, we’re building a brighter future for our residents and the internally displaced persons (IDPs) we are hosting.”

Ruslan Yaremchuk, Head of the Palanka Territorial Community in Cherkasy Region stated: “Our community is focused on rebuilding educational institutions that were severely damaged during the war, including the Palanka Lyceum and Horodetska Secondary School. We are also renovating the Palanka kindergarten, ensuring that our youngest residents have a safe place to learn. These projects, with a total investment of over €4 million, are vital for the long-term resilience of Palanka.”

Recovery efforts and long-term reforms are vital

The event’s panel discussion was moderated by Kristina Mikulova, head of the EIB Regional Hub for Eastern Europe and focused on the evolving needs of Ukraine. Vsevolod Chentsov, Head of the Mission of Ukraine to the European Union, highlighted the country’s urgent priorities, particularly ahead of the upcoming winter: “The ongoing Russian missile and drone strikes have devastated 9 GW of Ukraine’s energy generation capacity, leaving us in an urgent and critical situation. The European Union’s financial backing, which has already provided €2 billion in aid, and the contributions from member states, including funds from frozen Russian assets, are crucial to preventing a worst-case scenario this winter.”

Anna Jarosz Friis, Director of the Ukraine Service at DG NEAR, emphasised the European Commission's commitment to supporting Ukraine through the Ukraine Facility 2024-2027, which aims to address both immediate recovery needs and long-term reforms. Violaine Silvestro von Kameke, Principal Advisor at the EIB, illustrated the tangible impact of recent projects she inaugurated, showcasing how EIB framework loans have improved lives across more than 120 communities. Additionally, Jaco Cilliers, UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine, shared valuable insights from UNDP’s extensive crisis response work, drawing parallels between Ukraine’s early recovery efforts and similar initiatives in other fragile environments worldwide.

Looking ahead: building a resilient future for Ukraine

As Ukraine navigates the ongoing challenges posed by the war, international support remains crucial. The EU-EIB-UNDP partnership will continue to play a pivotal role in meeting both immediate recovery needs and long-term investment goals, particularly as Ukraine strives for EU accession. The event highlighted the progress made so far, while acknowledging the long road ahead for rebuilding a resilient and sustainable Ukraine.