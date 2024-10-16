United in Ukraine’s Recovery: EC-EIB-UNDP partnership is driving reconstruction and building resilience

International partners from the European Commission (EC), the European Investment Bank (EIB), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and Ukrainian local authorities came together at the United in Ukraine’s Recovery conference in Brussels on October 15, 2024. The gathering provided a vital platform for stakeholders to discuss the achievements of the EC-EIB-UNDP partnership, reflect on the challenges of reconstruction, and address the immediate needs of communities as Ukraine faces a difficult third winter in the midst of war.
Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the war has caused an estimated $152 billion in physical damages – 60% of Ukraine's pre-war GDP – as well as $499 billion in economic losses, with around two million housing units, 8 400 km of roads, and over 300 bridges destroyed or damaged. Recovery and reconstruction costs are projected to reach $486 billion. According to UN estimates, 14.6 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance, and the war has set the country back by 18 years in socioeconomic development.
This partnership, supported by the Government of Ukraine and facilitated by EIB’s Recovery Programmes, is making a significant impact on the ground. It is helping to strengthen the capacity of nearly 300 municipalities across the country, ensuring that essential infrastructure projects such as the refurbishment of schools, hospitals and sports centres are executed swiftly and efficiently. By focusing on energy efficiency and future-proofing key public facilities, the partnership is not only addressing urgent reconstruction needs but also contributing to Ukraine’s long-term goals of energy independence and sustainability.
EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, who is responsible for the Bank's operations in Ukraine, and UN Assistant Secretary-General, and Director of UNDP’s Regional Bureau for Europe and Central Asia, Ivana Živković delivered keynote addresses.
Teresa Czerwińska said: “Ukraine is one of the EIB’s top priorities. Thanks to our joint efforts, more than 100 schools, hospitals and public buildings have been restored, with more than 200 projects at various stages of construction across 120 war-impacted communities. These are not just physical structures; they are the lifeline of these villages and cities – bringing education, healthcare, water, housing and public services back to the people. Recently, for example, we inaugurated brand new facilities that now supply clean water to over 9 000 residents in Bucha, a city that endured occupation during the early days of the war.”
Ivana Živković emphasised: “While the resilience of Ukrainians fills me with hope, the continuous attacks threaten to erase the hard-won gains from our joint recovery efforts. We must remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine and ensure that the lessons learned here are reflected in our response. Trust among our partnerships has enabled us to respond swiftly and effectively to the needs of Ukraine. Our focus is not just on rebuilding infrastructure but on empowering local communities to lead their own recovery. This is how we ensure resilience and sustainability.”
Empowering local governments
These recovery projects are supported by international partners but are fully managed by local governments, whose leadership is crucial to their success, as they are tailored to each community's needs. Two Ukrainian mayors shared details of the recovery projects currently underway in their regions, showcasing Ukraine's resilient spirit that thrives even in the smallest communities. Both leaders exemplify proactive local governance as they address the challenges of recovering from war damages, accommodating displaced persons, and developing their villages to flourish amid ongoing adversities and the pressures of modern urbanisation trends.
Mykhailo Demchenko, Head of the Stryzhavka Territorial Community in Vinnytsia Region, said: “In Stryzhavka, we are working on key projects that include the construction of a new administrative building and major repairs to two local schools recently inaugurated. These initiatives, part of the Ukraine Recovery Programme, are essential for restoring not only infrastructure but also community spirit and functionality. With support from the EU Delegation, the EIB and UNDP, we’re building a brighter future for our residents and the internally displaced persons (IDPs) we are hosting.”
Ruslan Yaremchuk, Head of the Palanka Territorial Community in Cherkasy Region stated: “Our community is focused on rebuilding educational institutions that were severely damaged during the war, including the Palanka Lyceum and Horodetska Secondary School. We are also renovating the Palanka kindergarten, ensuring that our youngest residents have a safe place to learn. These projects, with a total investment of over €4 million, are vital for the long-term resilience of Palanka.”
Recovery efforts and long-term reforms are vital
The event’s panel discussion was moderated by Kristina Mikulova, head of the EIB Regional Hub for Eastern Europe and focused on the evolving needs of Ukraine. Vsevolod Chentsov, Head of the Mission of Ukraine to the European Union, highlighted the country’s urgent priorities, particularly ahead of the upcoming winter: “The ongoing Russian missile and drone strikes have devastated 9 GW of Ukraine’s energy generation capacity, leaving us in an urgent and critical situation. The European Union’s financial backing, which has already provided €2 billion in aid, and the contributions from member states, including funds from frozen Russian assets, are crucial to preventing a worst-case scenario this winter.”
Anna Jarosz Friis, Director of the Ukraine Service at DG NEAR, emphasised the European Commission's commitment to supporting Ukraine through the Ukraine Facility 2024-2027, which aims to address both immediate recovery needs and long-term reforms. Violaine Silvestro von Kameke, Principal Advisor at the EIB, illustrated the tangible impact of recent projects she inaugurated, showcasing how EIB framework loans have improved lives across more than 120 communities. Additionally, Jaco Cilliers, UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine, shared valuable insights from UNDP’s extensive crisis response work, drawing parallels between Ukraine’s early recovery efforts and similar initiatives in other fragile environments worldwide.
Looking ahead: building a resilient future for Ukraine
As Ukraine navigates the ongoing challenges posed by the war, international support remains crucial. The EU-EIB-UNDP partnership will continue to play a pivotal role in meeting both immediate recovery needs and long-term investment goals, particularly as Ukraine strives for EU accession. The event highlighted the progress made so far, while acknowledging the long road ahead for rebuilding a resilient and sustainable Ukraine.