President Calviño's interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung

©Roger Turesson/Imago/ Süddeutsche Zeitung

Interview by Matthias Kolb and Alexander Mühlauer (published by Süddeutsche Zeitung)

Nadia Calviño is President of the European Investment Bank (EIB), the largest promotional bank in the world. On behalf of the EU Member States, it is tasked with ensuring stability through investments within and beyond the European Union. So it’s little wonder that the former Deputy Prime Minister of Spain would attend the 61st Munich Security Conference. Shortly before the event, Calviño visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, signing investment agreements totalling around €1 billion. Before beginning her interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung, the 56-year-old wanted to get one thing straight, right from the start: Europe must realise that we are at a turning point in history.

Something seems to have ruptured between the United States and the European Union. Trump is talking with Putin about the future of Ukraine, without the EU at the table. The US Secretary of Defense says that America will no longer guarantee security in Europe. And US Vice President J.D. Vance says the greatest risk for Europe is not Russia or China, but the alleged internal threat to freedom of expression. How shocked are you by this?

Calviño: I’m not shocked, or even surprised. I was certain we would see a fundamental change in transatlantic relations. We Europeans need to remember where our strengths lie, stand up for our interests and defend the rules-based world order from which we have benefited so richly over the past 80 years. And the Americans even more so.

Isn't the new US government threatening to destroy this world order?

I am convinced that good transatlantic relations are strategically important for both sides. We must work to create a new foundation for them. In such turbulent times, it is more important than ever for Europe to stand for stability and reliability – not just within our own borders, but also for the rest of the world. That Europe should do even more to uphold a rules-based world order is something I hear often from our partners across the globe.

But again, do the United States pose a risk to the global order?

It is in their interest to preserve the things that have made America great. Institutions like the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund or the World Trade Organization, which we founded together. That’s one reason the US dollar is a global reserve currency. There are many win-win situations to be had from working together, and with Europe. But the most important thing is for us to accept that the world of tomorrow is very different from the world of yesterday.

“We are at a turning point in history.”

The European Investment Bank is the world’s largest promotional bank. As its president, what can you do to help Europe stand the test of time in this new world? We are at a crucial moment in history. And at a turning point in the geopolitical order. The future will depend on the decisions we make today, and every decision counts. What does that mean exactly? Since I joined the EIB as president in 2024, I have held talks with all 27 EU Member States and our European and international partners, but also with civil society and industry. For the first time, we have set out a clear Strategic Roadmap. 2024 was a record year for us, in which the EIB signed €89 billion in financing to strengthen Europe’s competitiveness and security. These funds will go, for example, to energy infrastructure and renewable projects, to new technologies like artificial intelligence or quantum computers, and to supporting the transport and automotive industries. In 2024, we invested a record amount in energy networks. We also doubled our support for security and defence – to €1 billion – and we expect to double it again in 2025. At the Munich Security Conference, we kept hearing the question of where Member States could get the many billions of euros they would need to invest in their armies, including under pressure from Trump. Are they all coming to you now? Ursula von der Leyen has already proposed relaxing the rules under the Stability Pact so that EU countries can finance their defence spending. Olaf Scholz has similar ideas. The EIB is not a defence ministry, but there is a lot we can do to help in this area. For example, if Member States want to renovate their roads and bridges to improve military mobility, we can fund that, just like we can fund protection of critical infrastructure like submarine cables, or investments in cybersecurity. We are doing this, and are exchanging with Europe's finance and defence ministries and with industry. What is the EIB financing in Germany in this domain? We are currently looking into 14 specific projects across Europe. In 2021, for example, we granted the Munich-based drone startup Quantum Systems a loan of €10 million. Their products are now used by the Ukrainian military, and have both civilian and military applications, so they can be supported by the EIB. The Lithuanian government has just applied to us with a proposal that we are now evaluating. It seeks financial assistance to build the base for the new German army brigade in Rūdninkai, near the border with Belarus. Soon 5 000 German soldiers will be permanently stationed in Lithuania, as a deterrent to Russia. Cost projections by the German Defence Ministry for this brigade are over €10 billion. Lithuania would like to invest around €1 billion in the new base. How much money could come from the EIB? This is a very important and demanding project, and we’ve only just started looking into the details. Another good example is the EIB support for the expansion of the Danish port in Esbjerg. Going forward, it will be better able to accommodate NATO vessels and the transport of materials for offshore wind farms. You just came from a visit to Ukraine. How is the EIB supporting that country? The trip to Ukraine was my first one outside the EU as EIB President. We are probably Ukraine’s most important investment partner, and our role is one that our partners value greatly. During my visit, we signed agreements for investment totalling around €1 billion. They will allow major Ukrainian banks to grant more loans to medium-sized companies. And with the country’s government, we have signed packages to finance infrastructure for energy, transport, water and district heating, as well as the construction of bunkers in schools and nurseries. So we are actively investing in all of the important areas for the Ukrainian people to lead normal lives, as far as possible. And, of course, we aim to strengthen the country’s resilience. Are you also supporting Ukraine’s defence industry? We support the European security and defence industry, which also helps Ukraine. In 2024 we expanded the dual-use approach, so that we can now support a wide range of projects, such as border security, cybersecurity, satellites and drones, and mine clearance. The CEO of the Italian arms company Leonardo recently told our reporters that Europe has one main problem: Member States spend more and more money on defence, but don’t work together enough. Is he right? It is clear that a common European procurement system would make us stronger and more efficient, especially when it comes to our flagship projects. And yes, I think the European Investment Bank can contribute by acting as an independent appraiser for projects. In 2024, to bring in top expertise, we signed agreements with the NATO Innovation Fund and the European Defence Agency so that we can draw on their technical knowledge in this regard. Is there any dispute at the EIB due to differing positions on Ukraine, with member countries like Hungary or Slovakia that have pro-Moscow governments? No, not at all.

“I would never presume to tell a Member State what to do.”