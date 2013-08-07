Renewal of Dario Scannapieco as Vice-President of the EIB

The Board of Directors decided, on 9 July 2013, to submit a proposal to the Board of Governors for the renewal of the term of office of Mr Dario Scannapieco as Vice-President and Member of the Management Committee, for a further period of six years commencing on 16 August 2013.

The written procedure inviting the Board of Governors to vote on the proposed renewal was launched on 15 July 2013.

The decision to reappoint Mr Scannapieco was taken on 30 July 2013, the date on which the requisite majority of votes was reached. The term of office of Mr Scannapieco has therefore been renewed as from 16 August 2013.