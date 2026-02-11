Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
EIB Group supports heating points in Ukraine amid energy instability

11 February 2026
EIB

Ongoing attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure continue to disrupt electricity supply across the country. During prolonged outages and freezing temperatures, heating points – known in Ukraine as “Points of Invincibility” – play a critical role, offering warm and safe spaces where people can stay during blackouts, access hot water, charge phones and receive basic support. In Kyiv, 50 heating points are being strengthened thanks to a donation from the EIB Institute, the philanthropic arm of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group.

The donation complements more than €4 billion in EIB financing provided to Ukraine since 2022, helping restore essential energy and water services, maintain municipal infrastructure and support businesses and communities facing extraordinary challenges.

The donation for heating points was provided through the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, which is facilitating implementation on the ground and supporting the procurement and delivery of essential equipment. The equipment – including 170 lighting lamps, 150 thermo pots and 140 power extension cables with USB ports – will be handed over to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine to strengthen the operation of these heating points, improving lighting, ensuring access to hot drinks and enabling visitors to charge mobile devices during prolonged power outages.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the EIB Institute has provided more than €3.6 million in donations to support people affected by the war in Ukraine, including an initial €2.5 million emergency package in March 2022 and support for family-type orphanages in partnership with the Olena Zelenska Foundation, a charitable organisation founded by the First Lady of Ukraine, among other initiatives.

©EIB
©EIB
©EIB
©EIB
©EIB
  • solidarity with Ukraine
  • Ukraine
