As he delivered the closing keynote of the first day of the Euro Finance Week in Frankfurt, Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank, received the award for European Banker of the Year for 2019. In his remarks, President Hoyer emphasised how honoured he felt and that this award was recognition of the dedication and extraordinary efforts by the EU Bank’s staff.

By awarding the prize to President Hoyer, the Group of “20 + 1,” representing the top financial media outlets in Germany, recognises the EIB Group’s contribution to the economic stability and development of Europe and commitment to the European project. The prize reflects work in the past, but in these challenging times, it also sends a strong signal for the need of solidarity within Europe.

Under President Hoyer’s leadership, the EIB Group has helped drive climate action, innovation and productivity in Europe and around the world. In 2019, nearly one-third of the Bank’s activities supported climate-related projects and environmental sustainability. Last year, the Bank also became the first multilateral financial institution to stop investing in fossil fuels. The EIB is at the forefront of the fight against climate change. Its recently adopted Climate Roadmap will align all the Bank’s financial activities with the Paris Agreement.

