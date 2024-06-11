Naftogaz Ukraine gets €400 000 EIB technical assistance grant for decarbonisation drive

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing €400 000 to Naftogaz, Ukraine’s national oil and natural-gas company, to make its activities greener. The technical support, financed by the EIB’s EU for Ukraine advisory programme, will help Naftogaz develop its decarbonisation strategy to align with EU climate policies.

Naftogaz will outline actions to develop cleaner energy sources, cut greenhouse gas emissions, improve energy efficiency and expand renewable energy production. This strategy will encompass Naftogaz’s entire operations and supply chain, taking into account the climate impact of its products.

“This cooperation agreement marks a significant step forward in Ukraine’s path towards a sustainable and resilient energy future and underscores our commitment to the country’s green transition,” said EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska. “As the EU climate bank, the EIB is proud to support Naftogaz in its decarbonisation efforts.”

Teresa Czerwińska, who is responsible for the EIB’s operations in Ukraine, signed the agreement with Naftogaz Chief Executive Officer Oleksiy Chernyshov on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin. The accord highlights the crucial role of decarbonising Ukraine’s energy sector as part of building a sustainable and resilient future for the country.

“We are very grateful to our partners at the EIB for their support, as having a decarbonisation strategy is crucial for Naftogaz. We are currently balancing the immediate challenge of supplying the country with the necessary energy resources and moving towards the future — joining the European Union. Diversifying energy resources will provide a buffer against market fluctuations and risks associated with the war, as well as support the sustainable development and transformation of Ukraine’s energy sector,” said Oleksiy Chernyshov.