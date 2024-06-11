Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Naftogaz Ukraine gets €400 000 EIB technical assistance grant for decarbonisation drive

11 June 2024

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing €400 000 to Naftogaz, Ukraine’s national oil and natural-gas company, to make its activities greener. The technical support, financed by the EIB’s EU for Ukraine advisory programme, will help Naftogaz develop its decarbonisation strategy to align with EU climate policies.

Naftogaz will outline actions to develop cleaner energy sources, cut greenhouse gas emissions, improve energy efficiency and expand renewable energy production. This strategy will encompass Naftogaz’s entire operations and supply chain, taking into account the climate impact of its products.

“This cooperation agreement marks a significant step forward in Ukraine’s path towards a sustainable and resilient energy future and underscores our commitment to the country’s green transition,” said EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska. “As the EU climate bank, the EIB is proud to support Naftogaz in its decarbonisation efforts.”

Teresa Czerwińska, who is responsible for the EIB’s operations in Ukraine, signed the agreement with Naftogaz Chief Executive Officer Oleksiy Chernyshov on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin. The accord highlights the crucial role of decarbonising Ukraine’s energy sector as part of building a sustainable and resilient future for the country.

“We are very grateful to our partners at the EIB for their support, as having a decarbonisation strategy is crucial for Naftogaz. We are currently balancing the immediate challenge of supplying the country with the necessary energy resources and moving towards the future — joining the European Union. Diversifying energy resources will provide a buffer against market fluctuations and risks associated with the war, as well as support the sustainable development and transformation of Ukraine’s energy sector,” said Oleksiy Chernyshov.

 

Most recent

Related tags

  • solidarity with Ukraine
  • EU for Ukraine
  • management committee
  • Teresa Czerwińska
  • Ukraine
  • Global development
  • Energy
Show more Show less

More press releases
10 July 2025

EU Member States join programme supporting EU exports to Ukraine

InvestEU’s Ukraine Export Credit Pilot is backed by the European Investment Fund and aims to support exports to Ukraine.

Solidarity with Ukraine InvestEU Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood European Union EU enlargement countries Global development
1 July 2025

Réunis à Séville, banques multilatérales de développement et secteur privé définissent les contours d’une coopération plus étroite pour le développement

Le Groupe Banque européenne d’investissement (Groupe BEI), en partenariat avec l’Alliance financière pour des émissions nettes zéro a organisé un échange de haut niveau avec des dirigeantes et dirigeants de banques multilatérales de développement et du secteur privé à l’occasion de la Conférence internationale sur le financement du développement à Séville, afin de renforcer la coopération et d’accroître l’investissement privé dans les marchés émergents et les économies en développement.

Institutional MDBs Partnerships Partners Economics SDG United Nations Impact Global development
30 June 2025

EIB and CAF unite to drive sustainable growth in Latin America under Global Gateway

In a significant step towards deepening international development cooperation, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and CAF Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean signed a memorandum of understanding today during a high-level meeting with Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) finance ministers and financial institutions operating in the Latin America and the Caribbean region, in advance of the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4) held in Seville.