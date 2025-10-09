High Level Dialogue: Making the Green Transition a European Success

EIB

In a pivotal moment for Europe’s green transition, the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group convened a High Level Dialogue at its Permanent Representation in Brussels, to explore how Europe can seize opportunities and build on its strengths to make the green transition a success.

The event, titled Making the Green Transition a European Success, featured a conversation between EIB Group President Nadia Calviño, European Commission Executive Vice-President Teresa Ribera and EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, following last week’s adoption of the second phase of the EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap and Energy Sector Orientation.

Building on the great success of our Climate Bank Roadmap since its launch in 2020, the second phase of the roadmap sets out the EIB Group’s priorities through to the end of this decade, supporting Europe’s competitiveness, security, technological leadership and doubling adaptation finance, while simplifying its procedures to accelerate green investment.

EIB Group President Nadia Calviño emphasised the EIB Group’s role as the anchor financier of Europe’s green industrial revolution, stating that “In today's world it is more important than ever that we join our forces to make the green transition a European success, and it is more meaningful than ever that the 27 member states unanimously endorsed the second phase of the Climate Bank Roadmap. Because while some are pushing back, Europe is moving forward, and it is a no brainer, really.”

European Commission Executive Vice-President Teresa Ribera echoed this sentiment, highlighting the strategic importance of close cooperation between the European Commission and the EIB Group to make the green transition a European success. She commented: “We are very happy to tackle climate mitigation and adaptation as the main priorities of the green agenda with the European Investment Bank.”

The dialogue underscored the importance of coordinated action across EU institutions, member states, and the private sector to ensure that the green transition delivers tangible benefits for citizens and businesses alike.

Clean Industrial Deal

The EIB Group and European Commission work on a range of initiatives to support the Clean Industrial Deal and Affordable Energy Action Plan to strengthen competitiveness and meet Europe’s decarbonisation objectives. This includes boosting wind energy, cutting energy bills, strengthening grid supply chains, accelerating cleantech under the TechEU programme and supporting energy efficiency of companies.

Climate Bank Roadmap Phase 2

On 30 September 2025, the EIB Board of Directors unanimously approved the second phase of the roadmap along with the Energy Sector Orientation, consolidating the Group’s position as the Climate Bank. The second phase of the roadmap is built on three main levers:

Stronger focus on competitiveness, security, technological leadership and lower energy prices for companies and families , by bringing affordable and locally produced clean energy to businesses and households and fostering innovative cleantech solutions.

, by bringing affordable and locally produced clean energy to businesses and households and fostering innovative cleantech solutions. Doubling of climate change adaptation financing to €30 billion between 2026 and 2030. Investing in adaptation is both essential and economically wise: extreme weather events in Europe this summer alone caused at least €43 billion in short-term economic losses, while every euro spent on prevention and adaptation is estimated to save between five and seven euros in future damages and reconstruction costs.

Investing in adaptation is both essential and economically wise: extreme weather events in Europe this summer alone caused at least €43 billion in short-term economic losses, while every euro spent on prevention and adaptation is estimated to save between five and seven euros in future damages and reconstruction costs. Radical simplification: The EIB Group is simplifying its processes to accelerate access to green finance and reduce administrative burdens, especially for SMEs. Eliminating gold-plating by relying on simplified assessment tools and existing rules and reports, benchmarks, regulatory standards and counterparty rules, and extended use of efficient green checkers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-dIWfY9Q8Q8