EIB Group Pride Week 2023

From 3 to 8 July 2023, the EIB Group joined the celebration of Luxembourg Pride Week , organising a series of events to engage with its staff and foster inclusion. To mark the week and show the Group’s commitment to protecting and promoting the rights of LGBTIQ people worldwide, The Chair, the monumental artwork located outside EIB headquarters in Luxembourg, was lit up in rainbow colours for a few hours at night.

During the week, the Group hosted guest speakers to explore different aspects of LGBTIQ inclusion and organised social events for its staff.

On 4 July, EIB Proud, the staff-led network comprising EIB Group staff members who identify as LGBTIQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer) and LGBTIQ Allies, organised a lunchtime conversation with Dr Cristian Oró Martinez, Référendaire at the Court of Justice of the European Union, on the case law of the highest court in the EU concerning the LGBTIQ community. He presented and discussed different cases and judgments illustrating each of the LGBTIQ letters.

On 6 July, Petra De Sutter, Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium and the first transgender minister in the European Union, joined a conversation with EIB staff. The event was opened by EIB Vice-President Kris Peeters and moderated by Secretary General Barbara Balke, recently nominated Top 50 Executive Ally. The sessions enabled participants to explore the topic of LGBTIQ inclusion, including both legislative advancements and societal acceptance across EU countries as well as in the workplace.

On 5 July, the EIB Group put together a team of runners to participate in the first edition of the Luxembourg Pride Run, a festive sporting event to celebrate diversity and inclusion.

Read the article in L’Essentiel, mentioning the EIB and its EIB Proud Lead Txema.

Over the course of the week many staff engaged on LGBTIQ inclusion through initiatives and events within their teams or across the directorates with the help of our DEIB Champions, all to further raise awareness on this important topic.

Finally, the EIB Group, together with other EU institutions and bodies, took part in the Equality March , held on 8 July to show support and solidarity to the LGBTIQ community.

