The Netherlands: European support to future-proof drinking water infrastructure in Dutch province of North Holland

EIB

PWN borrows €100 million from European Investment Bank to further modernise, expand and future-proof its drinking water distribution network in the Dutch province of North Holland.

The EIB financing, backed by the European Commission’s InvestEU programme, will support the implementation of PWN’s 2026–2029 investment programme.

Around 750 kilometres of water pipelines will be renewed, renovated or newly installed. The network expansion is expected to enable approximately 35,000 new connections.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing a €100 million loan to PWN, the drinking water company serving the Dutch province of North Holland. Through this financing, the EIB contributes to Dutch climate objectives and helps to safeguard the country’s drinking water supply. The loan facility, which marks the fifth financing operation between the two institutions, is supported by the European Commission’s InvestEU programme.

PWN will use the financing to further improve and expand its drinking water distribution network across its service area. Through investments in drinking water safety and the rehabilitation of the distribution network, PWN aims to increase its resilience against the impacts of climate change on water resources, and ensure it can continue to meet the water demand in the region.

“Particularly in view of the effects of climate change, water utilities will need to invest a lot to ensure that people across the Netherlands continue to have access to clean, safe and high-quality drinking water. We often take it for granted, but the excellent quality of Dutch tap water also brings many wider benefits, including lower public health cost.” said EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot.

“We greatly appreciate the EIB’s confidence in PWN and in our public mission. The challenges we face, including the impacts of climate change, require major investments today. With EIB support, we can make substantial and sustainable investments in our underground ‘gold’: the pipeline network through which we deliver drinking water every day to households, businesses and institutions in our province. In doing so, we strengthen security of supply and continue to provide future generations with clean, safe and reliable drinking water.” added Paulien Pistor, CEO of PWN.

Cecilia Thorfinn, Acting Head of the European Commission Representation in the Netherlands, said: “A climate-neutral Europe by 2050 and access to healthy, clean drinking water for everyone are key priorities in building a strong future. This investment in North Holland’s water distribution network, supported under the European Commission’s InvestEU programme, is fully aligned with efforts to strengthen the Netherlands’ resilience to the impacts of a changing climate.”

The investment programme focuses on replacing, reinforcing and expanding water pipelines, upgrading service connections and modernising water meters. In total, approximately 750 kilometres of the network will be replaced, renovated or newly constructed between 2026 and 2029. The network expansion is expected enable around 35,000 new connections.

PWN wants to produce its drinking water and a carbon-neutral way by 2050. Thus, the company intends to operate as a fully emissions-free and circular organisation by then, while already reducing its CO 2 -footprint by 50% by 2030. Its highest priority remains the sustainable provision of drinking water, with a strong focus on protecting freshwater resources and the natural areas under its management.

Achtergrondinformatie:

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union and is owned by its Member States. The Netherlands holds a 5.2% share in the EIB. The Bank provides long-term financing for sound investments that support EU policy objectives and national priorities. Around 90% of its activities take place within Europe. Over the years, the EIB has provided more than €45 billion in financing for projects across the Netherlands in a wide range of sectors, including social infrastructure, research and development, sustainable mobility, drinking water, healthcare and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The InvestEU programme provides the European Union with crucial long-term financing by mobilising substantial public and private investment in support of a sustainable recovery. It also helps stimulate private investment in key EU policy priorities, including the European Green Deal and the digital transition. InvestEU brings together the many previously existing EU financial instruments under a single framework, making financing for investment projects in Europe simpler, more efficient and more flexible. The programme consists of three components: the InvestEU Fund, the InvestEU Advisory Hub and the InvestEU Portal. The InvestEU Fund is implemented through financial partners that invest in projects using an EU budget guarantee of €26.2 billion. This guarantee increases the risk-bearing capacity of implementing partners and is expected to mobilise at least €372 billion in additional investment.

N.V. PWN Waterleidingbedrijf Noord-Holland PWN is both a drinking water utility and a nature conservation organisation. Each year, PWN supplies 112 billion litres of drinking water to more than 800,000 households, businesses and public institutions in the Dutch province of North Holland. PWN operates four drinking water production facilities, located in Andijk, Bergen, Wijk aan Zee and Laren in the Netherlands. It also manages more than 7,500 hectares of coastal dune landscapes between Zandvoort and Bergen: the Kennemerduinen and the Noordhollands Duinreservaat nature reserves. These areas attract around eight million visitors annually. For more information, visit www.pwn.nl.