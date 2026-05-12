EIB Group President Calviño visits Albania to announce new investments for small businesses, supporting innovation, digitalisation, and green production

EIB

Albania becomes the first beneficiary of the EU’s Innovation and Green Transformation Facility for the Western Balkans, with €20 million dedicated to supporting SMEs and Mid-Caps

President Calviño met with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama to reaffirm support for Albania’s EU accession

President Calviño visited a local company benefiting from EIB investments to see impact on job creation and growth

The President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group, Nadia Calviño, visited Albania today to launch new financing for key energy, climate, and digitalisation projects in the country, including a €20 million agreement to support small businesses. During the visit, President Calviño met with Prime Minister Edi Rama to reaffirm the EIB Group’s support for Albania’s progress towards European Union accession and to encourage the continuation of reform efforts.

This visit, the first by President Calviño to Albania since assuming office in 2024, further strengthens the EIB Group’s commitment to increase financing for Albania this year by 60% compared to 2025. President Calviño also visited a Tirana‑based bakery and pastry shop, Le Bon, to observe the impact of EIB Group financing, including production upgrades, energy‑efficiency improvements, and job creation.

“As an investment engine of EU accession, the EIB Group welcomes Albania's impressive progress and will continue supporting its path towards membership of the European Union,” stated President Calviño. “We are supporting investments in key sectors, from the upgrade of key railway sections, water supply in Tirana, as well as urban infrastructure, which contribute to enhancing living conditions and promoting tourism.”

“The EIB has been a strategic partner for Albania in some of the country’s most transformative projects “, said Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama. “The partnership with the EIB is directly linked to Albania’s European integration and the alignment of the Albanian economy with European Union standards. Our objective is clear: to enter the European Union with a stronger economy, more competitive businesses and greater opportunities for Albanian citizens.”

During the visit, Albania was designated as the first beneficiary of the EU’s Innovation and Green Transformation Facility for the Western Balkans, with an initial €20 million agreement signed by Vice-President Robert de Groot and Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Albania. This significant milestone underscores Albania’s important role in the region’s transition towards innovation, digitalisation, and green production.

“By supporting the digital and green transitions of small businesses, we aim to strengthen Albania's competitiveness and stimulate innovation, exports, and growth,” commented Vice-President De Groot. “These measures are essential for deepening the integration of Albanian companies into the EU market.”

“The launch of this instrument in Albania reflects the confidence that European partners have today in the Albanian economy, in our macroeconomic stability and in the potential of Albanian businesses to modernise and compete in the European market,” said Albanian Minister of Economy and Innovation Delina Ibrahimaj. “By supporting innovation, digitalisation and green investments, this agreement helps accelerate the transformation of the Albanian economy and strengthens the competitiveness of our private sector.

Under the agreement with the EIB, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Albania will implement the €20 million credit line through the new facility, providing favourable financing to Albanian companies. The lender is a daughter company of the Italy-based Intesa Sanpaolo Group, with which the EIB maintains a longstanding partnership.

“Through this agreement with the EIB Group, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Albania is reaffirming its commitment to supporting the sustainable growth and competitiveness of Albanian businesses. By leveraging the strength of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group and our long-standing partnership with European institutions, we are enabling SMEs and Mid-Caps to accelerate their innovation, digital transformation, and green transition journeys,” said Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Albania Chief Executive Officer Giuseppe Giampietro. “We remain focused on delivering transparent, accessible, and forward-looking financial solutions that create long-term value for our clients and contribute to Albania’s closer integration with the European economy.”

The Innovation and Green Transformation Facility for the Western Balkans comprises €170 million in EIB loans, €17 million in EU investment grants, and €5.8 million in technical assistance. In addition to strengthening SMEs and Mid-Caps, the initiative seeks to reinforce the region’s business innovation ecosystem.

The EIB delegation also engaged with representatives of the government officials and banking sector to discuss strategies for accelerating green growth and connectivity.

Background information:

EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion in new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects under eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investments union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group crowds in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

The EIB Group in the Western Balkans:

The EIB Group is a leading international financier in the Western Balkans. The Group has invested over €16 billion in the region since the beginning of operations. Alongside its continued support to help rebuild and upgrade public infrastructure, since 2010 the EIB has expanded into many new areas, such as healthcare, research and development, education and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). www.eib.org/en/publications/the-eib-in-the-western-balkans

The EIB Group in Albania:

The EIB Group has been active in Albania since 1995. To date, 29 projects have been financed and over €1 billion has been invested, predominantly in key transport, energy, water and wastewater infrastructure. Albania and the EIB