Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

EIB Group accelerates Europe’s clean energy drive as part of €10 billion in new financing

23 April 2026
Getty Images
  • EIB Group Boards approve €2 billion to reinforce Europe’s energy autonomy.
  • Focus on renewables, energy savings and grid upgrades.
  • European Investment Fund unlocks more financing for Europe’s tech leadership and competitiveness.

The Boards of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group approved a total of €10 billion in financing, including almost €2 billion for initiatives to expand Europe’s clean energy investments, ensure affordability and bolster competitiveness.

The Board of the EIB endorsed loans to support the production of offshore wind power in Germany and solar energy in Italy as well as the accelerated use of renewables by businesses in Austria. The financing also backs improvements in energy savings in heating systems in Latvia and Dutch grid upgrades that increase capacity for renewables and expand charging possibilities for electric vehicles.

Increasing clean power and energy savings in the European Union comes amid a supply crunch during the fifth year of Russia’s war against Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East.

“There is one clear lesson from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East: Europe needs to break free from its fossil fuel dependence,” said EIB Group President Nadia Calviño. “The investments approved today confirm the commitment of the EIB Group to deliver on the energy transition and strengthen Europe’s strategic autonomy.”

The new financing supports EU policy priorities and the European Commission’s “Clean Energy Investment Strategy” from March 2026 as well as its “AccelerateEU” plan published this week. Under both initiatives, the EIB Group will work with the Commission to fast-track Europe’s switch from fossil fuels to clean energy.

Support for EU priorities across the continent

In addition, €8 billion in fresh financing cover projects in the areas of urban development, business competitiveness and rail and road transport. The EIB Board agreed to finance projects involving city regeneration in Belgium, new and upgraded roads in Romania and business investments in Bulgaria, Italy and Spain.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) Board approved new guarantee and securitisation agreements to unlock financing for European businesses, boosting competitiveness and digitalisation. The EIF also backed new equity investments including in funds focused on security and defence, energy and gender equality. In addition, it endorsed eight TechEU operations that will broaden financing for European innovators.

Promoting strong global partnerships

Beyond the EU, the EIB approved financing for agricultural businesses in Benin as well as for expanded broadband internet access across Sub‑Saharan Africa. These initiatives contribute to the EU’s “Global Gateway” strategy and promote strong partnerships and Europe’s voice globally.

Background information    

EIB Group   

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion in new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects under eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investments union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group crowds in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations. 

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is the subsidiary of the EIB Group specialised in providing guarantees and equity to improve access to finance for small and medium-sized businesses and startups across Europe. Acting as an anchor investor, through its extensive network of partnering banks and investment funds, the EIF mobilises private investment and nurtures the ecosystem of venture capital funds to support innovative European entrepreneurs. 

In 2023, the EIF together with six Member States (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands) launched the European Tech Champions Initiative, a fund-of-funds to scale up innovative startups. To date, this initiative has already enabled the creation of 14 European venture capital mega-funds and scaled up 43 companies, including 11 unicorns (with more than €1 billion in capital). 

Photos of the EIB Group's representatives and headquarters, logo files and video B-roll for media use are available here

Related pages

Contact

Press Office

Bruno Hoyer

Reference

2026-149-EN

Share

More press releases
23 April 2026

EIB backs with €100 million Malta’s energy transition through second electricity interconnector with Italy

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is supporting Malta’s energy transition by enhancing the country’s electricity infrastructure, boosting security of supply, and facilitating the integration of renewable energy sources. To this end, EIB Vice-President Marek Mora and Malta’s Minister for Finance Clyde Caruana have announced today a €100 million financing agreement to support the development of Malta’s second electricity interconnector with Italy (IC2).

Transport Management committee Marek Mora Italy European Union Social infrastructure Energy
23 April 2026

EIB lends €250 million to KONE for next-generation elevators and smart people-flow technologies

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending €250 million to Finnish elevator and escalator company KONE to accelerate research, development and innovation in advanced building mobility technologies.

Karl Nehammer Management committee Italy Finland European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Energy
21 April 2026

EIB and Commerzbank launch new cooperation for €2 billion in grid investments in Europe

The EIB and Commerzbank signed a new cooperation agreement at Hannover Messe that will enable investments of up to €2 billion in electricity grids in Germany and other EU Member States.