EIB Group accelerates Europe’s clean energy drive as part of €10 billion in new financing

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EIB Group Boards approve €2 billion to reinforce Europe’s energy autonomy.

Focus on renewables, energy savings and grid upgrades.

European Investment Fund unlocks more financing for Europe’s tech leadership and competitiveness.

The Boards of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group approved a total of €10 billion in financing, including almost €2 billion for initiatives to expand Europe’s clean energy investments, ensure affordability and bolster competitiveness.

The Board of the EIB endorsed loans to support the production of offshore wind power in Germany and solar energy in Italy as well as the accelerated use of renewables by businesses in Austria. The financing also backs improvements in energy savings in heating systems in Latvia and Dutch grid upgrades that increase capacity for renewables and expand charging possibilities for electric vehicles.

Increasing clean power and energy savings in the European Union comes amid a supply crunch during the fifth year of Russia’s war against Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East.

“There is one clear lesson from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East: Europe needs to break free from its fossil fuel dependence,” said EIB Group President Nadia Calviño. “The investments approved today confirm the commitment of the EIB Group to deliver on the energy transition and strengthen Europe’s strategic autonomy.”

The new financing supports EU policy priorities and the European Commission’s “Clean Energy Investment Strategy” from March 2026 as well as its “AccelerateEU” plan published this week. Under both initiatives, the EIB Group will work with the Commission to fast-track Europe’s switch from fossil fuels to clean energy.

Support for EU priorities across the continent

In addition, €8 billion in fresh financing cover projects in the areas of urban development, business competitiveness and rail and road transport. The EIB Board agreed to finance projects involving city regeneration in Belgium, new and upgraded roads in Romania and business investments in Bulgaria, Italy and Spain.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) Board approved new guarantee and securitisation agreements to unlock financing for European businesses, boosting competitiveness and digitalisation. The EIF also backed new equity investments including in funds focused on security and defence, energy and gender equality. In addition, it endorsed eight TechEU operations that will broaden financing for European innovators.

Promoting strong global partnerships

Beyond the EU, the EIB approved financing for agricultural businesses in Benin as well as for expanded broadband internet access across Sub‑Saharan Africa. These initiatives contribute to the EU’s “Global Gateway” strategy and promote strong partnerships and Europe’s voice globally.

Background information

EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion in new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects under eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investments union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group crowds in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is the subsidiary of the EIB Group specialised in providing guarantees and equity to improve access to finance for small and medium-sized businesses and startups across Europe. Acting as an anchor investor, through its extensive network of partnering banks and investment funds, the EIF mobilises private investment and nurtures the ecosystem of venture capital funds to support innovative European entrepreneurs.

In 2023, the EIF together with six Member States (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands) launched the European Tech Champions Initiative, a fund-of-funds to scale up innovative startups. To date, this initiative has already enabled the creation of 14 European venture capital mega-funds and scaled up 43 companies, including 11 unicorns (with more than €1 billion in capital).

Photos of the EIB Group's representatives and headquarters, logo files and video B-roll for media use are available here.