Estonia receives €336 million in EIB Group financing in 2025 for energy, rail and business development

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group stepped up its engagement with Estonia in 2025, providing fresh financing of €336 million and opening an office in the country. The EIB Group’s support last year accelerated the deployment of clean energy, upgraded rail networks and expanded funding for companies and households across the country.

The EIB Group’s financing in Estonia amounted to 0.8% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). The support helped mobilise total investments in Estonia of about €1.3 billion – equivalent to 3.2% of GDP or €981 per person.

Relative to the size of its economy, Estonia is one of the largest beneficiaries of financing from the EIB Group, which includes the European Investment Fund (EIF) and opened an office in Tallinn last year to deepen ties with local partners.

“2025 shows how we can move quickly with Estonian partners,” said EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer. “Our Tallinn office is helping turn strong project pipelines into cleaner power, better connectivity and more competitive businesses.”

Over the past five years, annual EIB Group financing for Estonia has averaged €413 million. Energy and transport were the main focus of the organisation’s support in 2025.

Last year electric-vehicle charging company Eleport secured €35 million in venture debt from the EIB to roll out more than 250 ultra‑fast electric-vehicle charging hubs in eight Central and Eastern European countries including Estonia. A €31 million EIB loan to renewable energy company Sunly supports its 244 megawatt (MW) Risti solar park, which is set to become the largest in the Baltics with capacity to power over 80,000 homes. And a €45 million EIB loan to Eesti Raudtee advances a goal of electrification of 600 kilometres of Estonian railways, or 50% of the national network, by 2030.

Finance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and households also strengthened last year. A synthetic securitisation with Coop Pank – supported by both the EIB and the EIF – frees up capital to generate up to €249 million in SME and Mid‑Cap lending through 2028, including gender‑equality and climate portfolios. An EIF–Enterprise Estonia InvestEU deal is set to unlock €109 million in SME loans and guarantees, while an EIF agreement with Swedbank is expected to provide €82 million for energy‑efficient home renovations.

Beyond the headline figures, the EIB Group’s support in 2025 benefitted around 1,300 Estonian SMEs as well as Mid‑Caps and sustained almost 10,000 jobs across the country.

The EIB Group plans in 2026 to boost financing for housing and security in Estonia. Venture capital will also remain a key tool for fostering the growth of innovative startups.

“In the year ahead, we aim to step up our support for energy‑efficient housing as well as for projects that strengthen security, resilience and critical infrastructure,” said Nehammer. “Estonia has a clear vision for its green and digital transitions and the EIB Group will remain a committed partner in delivering them.”

Background information

