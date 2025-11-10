At COP30, EIB Group to unveil range of global climate initiatives

EIB

EIB Group to activate series of projects to step up fight against climate change and nature degradation.

Initiatives to increase clean energy, forests and biodiversity worldwide to be announced at UN climate conference in Brazil.

Support for women entrepreneurs in Amazon region also planned.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group will unveil a series of initiatives to accelerate the fight against global warming at the 30th United Nations climate conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil running from today until 21 November. The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), will announce the moves in collaboration with business and government representatives from the European Union and beyond.

The EIB Group, as the financial arm of the European Union (EU), is supporting the EU’s international climate leadership globally. New projects involving the EIB Group to be presented during COP30 include targeted support for climate and women-led projects in the Amazon region, investments to strengthen electricity grids in Brazil and financing for clean energy across Latin America. The EIB Group will also announce stepped-up efforts to advise central banks and financial institutions on green investments and support for a new initiative to promote reforestation and protect biodiversity in emerging economies.

“We are helping to underpin the EU’s international climate leadership by ensuring a strong European voice in Belém and collaborating for a sustainable future,” said EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, who is leading its delegation at the conference. “COP30 must send a strong signal about the importance of the global green transition and the opportunities it presents.”

At COP30, multilateral development banks (MDBs) will report on their progress in mobilising financial support and other measures for countries to achieve ambitious climate results – as outlined by the organisations in their joint statement from COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Two months ago, MDBs announced that their global climate finance rose 10% in 2024 to a record $137 billion. In addition, climate finance directed towards low- and middle-income economies increased 14% to more than $85 billion. Furthermore, MDBs mobilised $134 billion in private finance for climate action in 2024 – a 33% jump compared with the previous year.

EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap Phase Two

On 30 September this year, the EIB Board of Directors unanimously approved the second phase of the organisation’s Climate Bank Roadmap along with the Energy Sector Orientation. The second phase of the roadmap is built on three main levers:

Stronger focus on competitiveness, security, technological leadership and lower energy prices for companies and families, by bringing affordable and locally produced clean energy to businesses and households and fostering innovative cleantech solutions.

Doubling of climate change adaptation financing to €30 billion between 2026 and 2030. Investing in adaptation is both essential and economically wise: extreme weather events in Europe this summer alone caused at least €43 billion in short-term economic losses, while every euro spent on prevention and adaptation is estimated to save between five and seven euros in future damages and reconstruction costs.

Radical simplification: The EIB Group is simplifying its processes to accelerate access to green finance and reduce administrative burdens, especially for SMEs. Eliminating gold-plating by relying on simplified assessment tools and existing rules and reports, benchmarks, regulatory standards and counterparty rules, and extended use of efficient green checkers.

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. The EIB finances investments in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world and Europe’s capital markets union.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the EU targets cohesion regions, where per-capita income is below the EU average, while almost 60% of annual EIB Group investments support climate action and environmental sustainability.

About EIB Global

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm dedicated to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance. EIB Global is designed to foster strong, focused partnership within Team Europe, alongside fellow development finance institutions, and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to local people, companies and institutions through our offices across the world.