Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

EIB and UNDP strengthen cooperation to accelerate Ukraine’s recovery

15 October 2025
EIB
  • Two new agreements expand EIB-UNDP cooperation to strengthen support for community-based recovery and reconstruction across Ukraine.
  • Technical assistance provided by UNDP will support faster implementation and ensure high-quality results for more than 500 EIB-financed projects in over 150 municipalities, including the reconstruction of schools, kindergartens and hospitals.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is deepening its cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to accelerate Ukraine’s recovery and improve essential public services across the country. Supported by over €9 million from the Bank’s EU for Ukraine Advisory Programme, the new agreements will provide technical assistance to ensure the efficient delivery of EIB-financed recovery and district heating programmes.

Through this cooperation, over the next two years UNDP will support the implementation of three EIB Recovery Programmes and the Ukraine District Heating Programme. These initiatives will rebuild and modernise more than 500 schools, hospitals, municipal facilities and heating systems in over 150 communities across the country. By providing hands-on operational and implementation support, this partnership will help projects move faster, meet required standards and deliver tangible benefits to Ukrainians.

The district heating agreement comes at a crucial time, as Ukraine faces immense challenges to its energy security following extensive damage to its energy infrastructure. The partnership will combine the EIB’s financial and technical expertise with UNDP’s local experience to help municipalities make their heating systems more independent, efficient and resilient.

This new phase builds on more than a decade of EIB-UNDP cooperation in Ukraine. This partnership has already supported the delivery of 100 recovery projects – hospitals, schools, water plants, social housing and heating and strengthened institutional capacity at the local level.

The agreements were signed in Washington, DC on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Annual Meetings by EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle and UNDP Acting Administrator Haoliang Xu, in the presence of EIB President Nadia Calviño and Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

EIB Group President Nadia Calviño said: “Across Ukraine, every two weeks we are inaugurating new schools, hospitals and community facilities that bring hope and dignity back to people’s daily lives. I am encouraged by the opportunity to extend our partnership with UNDP to cover even more municipalities and improve essential services – from heating to healthcare, from education to housing – for millions of Ukrainians.”

UNDP Acting Administrator Haoliang Xu said: “This deepened partnership with the European Investment Bank is vital to accelerating recovery where it matters most: at the community level. By combining the EIB's financial power and technical expertise with UNDP’s proven local presence in Ukraine, we're more than just rebuilding infrastructure like schools, hospitals, and critical heating systems; we're helping communities build resilience through stronger local government systems. And we ensure that the recovery process is efficient, accountable, and delivers tangible, life-saving improvements for millions of Ukrainian people.”

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko said: “Ukraine’s recovery is built on strong partnerships. The support of the European Investment Bank and the United Nations Development Programme enables our communities to rebuild faster and deliver what people need most – safe schools, modern hospitals and reliable heating. This cooperation combines financial support, technical expertise and local commitment, ensuring that recovery efforts translate into real improvements in people’s lives.”

Background information

The EIB in Ukraine 

Present in Ukraine since 2007, the EIB has stepped up its financial support for the country’s resilience and modernisation since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. Since then, the EIB has provided €4 billion in financing, with almost two-thirds already disbursed. Through its EU for Ukraine (EU4U) Initiative, coupled with its key role in implementing a dedicated window under Pillar 2 of the Ukraine Facility, the EIB is strongly committed to stepping up and accelerating its activities in line with the mandate given by EU leaders and in close cooperation with the European Commission, the European Parliament, Member States and international partners. 

EIB and UNDP strengthen cooperation to accelerate Ukraine’s recovery
EIB and UNDP strengthen cooperation to accelerate Ukraine’s recovery
EIB and UNDP strengthen cooperation to accelerate Ukraine’s recovery
©EIB
Download original
EIB and UNDP strengthen cooperation to accelerate Ukraine’s recovery
EIB and UNDP strengthen cooperation to accelerate Ukraine’s recovery
EIB and UNDP strengthen cooperation to accelerate Ukraine’s recovery
©EIB
Download original

Related pages

Contact

Olga Sushytska

Press Office

Reference

2025-392-EN

Share

Related tags

  • solidarity with Ukraine
  • Ambroise FAYOLLE
  • management committee
  • Nadia Calviño
Show more Show less

More press releases
15 October 2025

EIB Group to boost investments outside EU to up to €10 billion annually

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group has approved strategic orientations for EIB Global, its international partnerships and development arm. The plan targets global challenges and amplifies Europe’s voice in a changing geopolitical landscape. It streamlines support for high-impact projects in over 130 countries, aligned with local needs and EU priorities.

Global development
15 October 2025

India: EIB Global strengthens support for sustainable metro transport with €289.5 million in financing for Nagpur and Pune

The European Investment Bank (EIB), through its development branch EIB Global, has announced new financing totalling €289.5 million to expand sustainable metro networks in India. The financing package includes a €240 million loan for the Nagpur metro extension and a €49.5 million top-up loan for the Pune metro, further reinforcing the EIB’s commitment to green, safe and inclusive urban transport in one of the world’s fastest growing economies.

Transport Management committee Nicola Beer Sustainable transport Sustainability India Asia and the Pacific Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
15 October 2025

India to upgrade water infrastructure in state of Uttarakhand with $191 million in financing from EIB Global

EIB Global, the European Investment Bank’s development arm, is lending the Indian government $191 million to upgrade and expand water infrastructure in the northern state of Uttarakhand. The project is the first of its kind for EIB Global in India and covers water supply and sanitation in Uttarakhand, which is undergoing rapid growth in agriculture, manufacturing and tourism.    