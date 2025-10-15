India to upgrade water infrastructure in state of Uttarakhand with $191 million in financing from EIB Global

EIB

The EIB’s development arm is lending the Indian government $191 million to improve water and sewerage systems in the fast-growing state of Uttarakhand.

This is the first EIB operation fully dedicated to India’s water sector.

The project will benefit around 900 000 people including poor households.

EIB Global, the European Investment Bank’s development arm, is lending the Indian government $191 million to upgrade and expand water infrastructure in the northern state of Uttarakhand. The project is the first of its kind for EIB Global in India and covers water supply and sanitation in Uttarakhand, which is undergoing rapid growth in agriculture, manufacturing and tourism.

The EIB Global loan will go towards planned improvements in critical water and sanitation infrastructure and will include continuous monitoring to reduce water leaks, automatic meter reading, greater plant automation, real-time remote data collection and new connections for underserved communities. Around 900 000 people in Uttarakhand will benefit from the works, which are due to be completed over the next five years. EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer announced the loan agreement today.

“Improved clean water supply and sanitation systems in Uttarakhand will positively impact the quality of public health. Modern wastewater treatment, leakage reduction and more efficient water supply will benefit poor households,” said EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer.

The EIB’s first-ever involvement in India’s water sector advances the European Union’s Global Gateway Investment Agenda, which aims to strengthen key infrastructure worldwide.

The EIB Global support will extend to water and sewerage connections in Uttarakhand for poor households, where women and girls tend to have relatively high care responsibilities for family members who become ill as a result of intermittent supply and poor sanitation services.

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States.

EIB Global is the EIB Group's specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance. Within Team Europe, EIB Global fosters strong, focused partnerships alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to people, companies and institutions through its offices across the world.

About EIB Global in India:

The EIB is the largest multilateral public bank in the world. Since the beginning of its operations in India in 1993, the EIB has supported more than 100 projects in the country, investing €5.6 billion in transport and energy projects as well as India's small and medium enterprises and mid-caps.

EIB Global is a key partner in the implementation of the European Union's Global Gateway Investment Agenda, supporting sound projects that improve global and regional connectivity in the digital, climate, transport, health, energy and education sectors.