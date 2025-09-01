Ukrainian school outside Kyiv starts new academic year after EU-backed renovation

EIB

Hatne secondary school outside Ukrainian capital reopens after EU-supported renovation.

Backed by €1 million in EIB financing, school upgrades include reinforced structure and improved insulation for more than 1,300 children.

Project completed in less than half a year under Ukraine Recovery Programme.

A Ukrainian secondary school located outside the capital Kyiv reopened today for the new academic year after an extensive renovation supported by the European Investment Bank (EIB). The Hatne school began classes with improved facilities for more than 1,300 children – including nearly 300 from displaced families – and almost 100 teachers.

The EIB provided €1 million in financing for the renovation, which reinforced the structure and upgraded insulation, the roof, classrooms, corridors and the canteen while improving accessibility. The project began at the end of March 2025 and was completed in fewer than six months.

“The Hatne school proves how fast and determined Ukraine’s recovery can be,” said EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska. “We are working with our partners to rebuild the social infrastructure that keeps communities strong.”

The project was financed under the Ukraine Recovery Programme, a €340 million EIB initiative supporting the restoration of local infrastructure across the country.

“Our strategic goal is the comprehensive recovery of communities affected by Russian aggression. Education is an integral part of Ukraine's rebuilding. It is the foundation of the country’s future, even in times of war,” said Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba.

“We did everything possible to complete this renovation quickly and to the highest standard,” said Head of the Hatne community Oleksandr Palamarchuk. “Our priority was clear – to make sure children could start the school year in a comfortable, modern and safe school.”

The Ukraine Recovery Programme is one of three joint EU–EIB recovery initiatives implemented together with the Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, the Ministry of Finance and local authorities, with technical support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Across the Kyiv region, or oblast, 67 facilities are being restored or reconstructed under three EIB recovery programmes, with a total estimated cost of €152.6 million. These include more than 30 educational institutions, several hospitals and healthcare facilities as well as projects to modernise water supply, sewage and heating systems, alongside the reconstruction of public service and administrative buildings.

“Ukraine’s recovery is built step by step in its cities, towns and villages,” said Asier Santillán Luzuriaga, Acting Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ukraine. “Renovating schools and social infrastructure means investing in communities and Ukraine’s future, and the EU is proud to support this progress.”

Auke Lootsma, UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine, echoed the point: “A renovated school isn't just about bricks and mortar; it's about rebuilding lives and hope,” Lootsma said. “The Hatne school proves that when international partners and local leaders unite, can we deliver real change - one classroom, one community at a time. This is the spirit that will drive Ukraine's full recovery.”

Background information

The EIB in Ukraine

Present in Ukraine since 2007, the EIB has stepped up its financial support for the country’s resilience and modernisation since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Since then, the EIB has provided €3.6 billion in financing, with almost two-thirds already disbursed. Through its EU for Ukraine (EU4U) Initiative, coupled with its key role in implementing a dedicated window under Pillar 2 of the Ukraine Facility, the EIB is strongly committed to stepping up and accelerating its activities in line with the mandate given by EU leaders and in close cooperation with the European Commission, the European Parliament, Member States and international partners.

EIB recovery programmes in Ukraine

The reconstruction of the gymnasium in Chernivtsi was carried out under the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme, one of three recovery initiatives supported by the European Investment Bank (EIB). As of July 2025, the EIB has provided €740 million through these programmes to support Ukraine’s recovery. The funding helps the government to restore essential services in communities across the country – including schools, kindergartens, hospitals, housing, heating and water systems. These EIB-backed programmes are further supported by €15 million in EU grants to facilitate implementation. The Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance, coordinates and oversees programme implementation, while local authorities and self-governments are responsible for managing recovery sub-projects. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine provides technical assistance to local communities, supporting project implementation and ensuring independent monitoring for transparency and accountability. More information about the programmes is available here.