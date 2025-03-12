Viet Nam: EIB and State Bank of Vietnam pave the way for green finance cooperation to support Just Energy Transition

EIB

During a visit to Hanoi, EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer and Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Ngoc Canh agreed to advance green finance cooperation.

The partnership will take advantage of the EIB’s Greening Financial Systems (GFS) technical assistance programme to strengthen Viet Nam’s financial sector for climate investments.

This collaboration supports Viet Nam’s Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) and is in line with the European Union’s Global Gateway priorities for sustainable finance and climate action.

The European Investment Bank (EIB), the financing arm of the European Union, and the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) have committed to deepening their cooperation on sustainable finance through technical assistance under the EIB’s Greening Financial Systems (GFS) programme. The SBV is expected to receive support to strengthen climate risk management, expand green finance, attract investment, adopt global best practices and develop sustainable finance policies.

Financed by the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK), the GFS programme aims to help central banks and financial institutions to integrate climate risk into regulatory frameworks and promote private sector engagement in sustainable finance.

Through this partnership, the SBV will be empowered to strengthen the Vietnamese financial sector’s ability to support climate investments, in line with the country’s Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer said: “This partnership with the State Bank of Vietnam will help unlock green financing, equip Viet Nam’s financial sector with the tools to integrate climate risks, and accelerate funding for renewable energy, clean transport and resilient infrastructure. By strengthening green finance, the EIB is supporting Viet Nam to attract investment, create economic opportunities and build a future-proof economy that benefits both people and businesses.”

EU Ambassador to Viet Nam Julien Guerrier said: “It is very encouraging that the European Investment Bank and the State Bank of Vietnam are ready to join forces to strengthen the standards for managing climate risks and green financing in Vietnam. In turn, this should allow for public and commercial banks to accelerate financing for Just Energy Transition Partnership actions.”

Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Ngoc Canh said: “We highly value our partnership with the European Investment Bank in advancing green finance cooperation. The EIB’s Greening Financial Systems (GFS) technical assistance programme will help strengthen our capacity in climate finance policy development, risk management, and private sector mobilization, thereby unlocking new opportunities for climate investments. This collaboration supports Vietnam’s Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) and aligns with the European Union’s Global Gateway priorities for sustainable finance and climate action. We are confident that our combined efforts will fortify the resilience of our financial system and expedite Vietnam’s transition toward a low-carbon, sustainable economy.”

Strengthening Viet Nam’s green transition through strategic investment

EIB Global has been a trusted partner of Viet Nam since 1997, providing over €561 million in financing for sustainable transport, renewable energy and climate action.

As part of its deepening engagement, the EIB is committed to establishing a €500 million framework loan with the Ministry of Finance to support JETP implementation. This financing will prioritise investments in renewable energy and sustainable transport, reinforcing the EIB’s role as a key Global Gateway partner in Viet Nam’s green transition and sustainable economic growth.

Background information

About EIB Global

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives. EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, and a key partner of Global Gateway. We aim to support €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027 — around one-third of the overall target of this EU initiative. Within Team Europe, EIB Global fosters strong, focused partnerships alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to people, companies and institutions through our offices across the world.High-quality, up-to-date photos of our headquarters for media use are available here.

Greening Financial Systems (GFS) programme

The EIB Greening Financial Systems technical assistance programme is funded by the International Climate Initiative (IKI) on behalf of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK) under the IKI Fund. The programme is a joint contribution from BMWK and the EIB to the work of the NDC Partnership, specifically the Readiness Support for Greening Central Banks initiative. The programme provides tailored support to help central banks, supervisors and financial institutions to integrate climate risk management and sustainable finance practices into their operations. By fostering a favourable financial environment for green investments, it ultimately helps the private sector to roll out climate-related and environmentally sustainable investments