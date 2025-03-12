Ayvens signs a new financing agreement with the EIB to extend its range of electric light commercial vehicles

Ayvens

This is the first green loan granted by the European Investment Bank (EIB) to finance electric light commercial vehicles (eLCV) fleet in Europe.

Following on from the major financial partnership initiated in 2018 and a second successful operation launched in 2023, this agreement breaks down into a EUR 350 million credit envelope granted by the EIB and an equivalent EUR 350 million co-investment made by Ayvens.

The agreement is part of an EIB-backed climate action project and will enable Ayvens to further develop its fleet of electric light commercial vehicles (eLCVs) across the European Union, primarily in Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands, over the next three years.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Ayvens, a leading global sustainable mobility player, signed in December 2024 a new financing agreement to rollout a fleet of 19 000 electric light commercial vehicles (eLCV) in Europe, primarily in Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands, over the next three years. This agreement, which breaks down into a EUR 350 million credit envelope granted by the EIB (on favourable financial conditions) and an equivalent EUR 350 million co-investment made by Ayvens, will help companies to finance their electric transition.

Low-emission zones (LEZs) have emerged as a key urban vehicle access regulation (UVAR) for improving air quality in European cities and are explicitly recognised as a primary clean air measure in the “EU Mission for Climate-neutral and Smart Cities” Programme. Consequently, the adoption of LEZs has become widespread across Europe in recent years and is expected to increase substantially by 2030 as cities work towards achieving EU air quality standards and climate neutrality goals[1].

The development of LEZs throughout Europe is one of the main drivers in the transition of LCV fleets to electric LCVs (eLCVs). However, transitioning to electric remains challenging for LCV drivers and customers, as there are barriers that need to be overcome, such as vehicle availability, affordability, charging infrastructure, and grid capacity. The constantly evolving regulatory framework is also impacting the growth of the eLCV market.

“This new co-investment contributes to the funding diversification of our activities and to our sustainability strategy. But most of all, it marks an important step forward in providing our clients accessibility to a wider range of eLCVS, at attractive prices,” said Patrick Sommelet, Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Ayvens. “Ayvens plays an important role in supporting clients as they face market complexity on their electrification journey. LCVs are essential work tools, and they must remain fit for purpose regardless of the powertrain. With industry-leading consultancy tools and expert fleet advice, our objective is to facilitate a seamless transition to electrification while safeguarding business continuity.”

“This new finance agreement with Ayvens demonstrates the EIB's leading role in finding innovative financial solutions for decarbonising Europe’s vehicle fleet and the transition to a low-carbon economy,” added EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle. “We are proud to help develop the supply of electric vehicles to SMEs, which are among Ayvens’ most important customers.”

Background information

EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Founded on projects promoting eight key priorities, it finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives, bolstering climate action, environmental protection, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which includes the (European Investment Fund (EIF), signed over 900 projects worth close to €89 billion in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security. The EIB Group signed more than 100 operations totalling €12.67 billion in France in 2024, helping to unlock around €62 billion of investment in the real economy.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Around 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects contributing directly to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and promotes a healthier environment. Supporting the integration of markets and mobilising investments, the funds unleashed by the EIB Group in 2024 attracted investment worth over €100 billion for energy security and unlocked €110 billion in support of startups and pioneering firms in Europe. Around half of the EIB’s financing within the European Union goes to cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.

In 2024, the Bank invested €3.9 billion in France under REPowerEU, an initiative to reduce Europe’s dependence on fossil fuels and accelerate the green transition.

Ayvens

Ayvens is a leading global sustainable mobility player committed to making life flow better. We’ve been improving mobility for decades, providing full-service leasing, flexible subscription services, fleet management and multi-mobility solutions to large international corporates, SMEs, professionals, and private individuals. With more than 14,500 employees across 42 countries, 3.3 million vehicles and the world’s largest multi-brand EV fleet, we are in a unique position to lead the way to net zero and spearhead the digital transformation of the mobility sector. The company is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: AYV). Societe Generale Group is Ayvens majority shareholder.

[1] Source: Mobility Strategy - European Commission