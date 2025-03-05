President Nadia Calviño opens third edition of EIB Group Forum, highlighting security and economic prosperity as mutually reinforcing

©Laurent Antonelli/ EIB

The EIB Group Forum brings together senior policymakers, business leaders, academics, and civil society representatives to discuss Europe’s prosperity, security and global cooperation.

President Calviño puts security of our societies at the heart of the EIB Group’s activity, thanks to investments in industries, security and defence, energy grids, green transition, social infrastructure and global partnerships .

The launch of the flagship EIB Group Investment Report calls for EU market integration, simplification and investments in innovation, echoing the most recent European Commission initiatives.

Nadia Calviño, President of the European Investment Bank Group, inaugurated today the third edition of the EIB Group Forum, emphasising the critical role of investment in shaping Europe's economic future, and the focus on security in everything the EIB Group does.

“In such turbulent times, it's back to basics - we must safeguard “security” – said President Calviño. This is a big word, with many facets, which includes an environment of freedom and peace for our countries, stability, certainty and opportunities to grow for our businesses and it means an inclusive society where people are confident about the future for themselves and their children... Security and shared economic prosperity are mutually reinforcing and work in tandem. In this sense, every euro invested by the EIB Group is an investment into our collective security”.

Security and Defence

During her speech, President Calviño said that following a comprehensive market testing, the EIB will propose to its Board of Directors later this month that the EIB Group further expands its security and defence financing eligibilities, to ensure that excluded activities are more precisely defined and as limited as possible in scope. This will enable the EIB Group to respond to financing needs in a way which safeguards the EIB’s operations and financial position.

“There is a need to join forces, and have a coordinated approach, where each institution focuses on where it can provide more value. These changes reflect the EIB Group’s readiness to remain responsive and relevant in a shifting global landscape”, added President Calviño.

The EIB Group also intends “to embed the existing eight billion euros programme into a new cross-cutting and permanent public policy goal”.

Please find here the President's speech and here the full Forum agenda, taking place in Luxembourg from 5-7 March. You can also watch and download the full recording here on EBS / Europe by Satellite.

EIB Group Investment Report

During her address, President Calviño highlighted the EIB Group Investment Report 2024/2025, the flagship economic report of the EIB Group that provides a comprehensive analysis of investment trends based on a survey of about 13,000 European firms.

“The report confirms that there are three main levers to boost Europe’s competitiveness and security: market integration, simplification and large-scale investment in innovation. The EIB Group is playing its part across all three of these levers”- said President Nadia Calviño.

"To secure Europe's future, we must prioritise structural transformation, innovation, digitalisation, and decarbonisation. Increasing our investments in these vital areas, along with dedicated financing for scaling key technologies, is essential. The findings of our Investment Report serve as a crucial roadmap for policymakers and investors, guiding us through the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The new geopolitical context only reinforces the urgency to act.” added EIB Chief Economist Debora Revoltella.

Key findings from the EIB Investment Report:

A significant portion of European firms faces challenges due to market fragmentation, emphasizing the need for a unified market.

Additionally, the report highlights Europe’s robust industrial and research base as an opportunity to leverage artificial intelligence and digital technologies in industrial processes, pointing to the substantial productivity gains that can be achieved through the integration of AI into manufacturing and services.

The findings also underscore that Europe’s ambitious climate policies are beginning to bear fruit, with notable advancements in renewable energy and securing Europe as a central node in Greentech patenting global collaborations.

A consistent regulatory framework is presented as a driver for investment in sustainable technologies, with the recent wave of simplification bringing pragmatism, while preserving clarity on long term direction of travel. Moreover, the EIB's analysis indicates that social investment brings economic returns, particularly in addressing the skills gap.

Enhancing labour force participation, especially among women, could lead to significant economic benefits for Europe. Finally, the report stresses the importance of targeted policy instruments and EU-level coordination in maximizing the impact of public investment. Tailored support mechanisms are shown to significantly enhance the likelihood of firms investing in energy efficiency and innovation.

Additional information on the EIB Investment Report is available here.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

High-quality, up-to-date photos of our headquarters for media use are available here.