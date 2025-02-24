EIB Global steps up financing for Tunisia, committing €415 million in 2024

Shutterstock

It provided €210 million to modernise the Sfax-Kasserine corridor and to improve regional connectivity.

It also invested €170 million to increase access to finance for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

It signed €35.5 million in funding for education, food resilience and the energy transition.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) upheld its strong commitment to Tunisia by signing €415 million in new financing in 2024, consolidating its role as a key partner in the country’s economic and social development. The aim of these strategic investments is to modernise infrastructure, boost the economy and make Tunisia more resilient to energy and climate-related challenges, all while supporting job creation and social inclusion.

The EIB also increased its disbursements from €163.7 million in 2023 to €196.6 million in 2024, which clearly demonstrates that it has stepped up the provision of financing for the projects it supports, amplifying their immediate impact.

In 2024, the EIB backed several strategic initiatives in order to bolster economic and social development in Tunisia. One of these operations is a project to modernise the Sfax-Kasserine corridor, which received €210 million in investment. The aim of the project, which is part of a wider €424 million programme, is to renovate 180 km of road to improve mobility, reduce transport costs and facilitate connectivity between businesses and major economic centres. It has two main objectives: to stimulate development in the private sector in less developed regions, and to promote more balanced growth around the country.

Another priority for the EIB is supporting micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). Via the Tunisia Economic Recovery mechanism, the EIB mobilised €170 million to facilitate access to finance for MSMEs, which make up 90% of Tunisia’s business ecosystem and employ 60% of the country’s workforce. The mechanism is based on innovative risk-sharing tools and provides a way of supporting innovative companies that invest and create new jobs. An €8 million grant from the European Union is further bolstering efforts to support economic development in the country.

More support was also provided for education and food resilience in 2024. The EIB allocated €18.5 million in financing to modernise schools, following on from a €40 million loan signed in 2023. The aim of this initiative is to improve the learning conditions and opportunities available to Tunisian students by developing new learning facilities and accelerating the digital transition in schools. A €17 million investment was also made to bolster food resilience and to back the agricultural sector – a key area of support to secure the country’s food supply in the face of economic and climate-related challenges.

The energy transition and sustainable development were central to the EIB’s financing operations in 2024. The EU bank has continued to support energy efficiency, renewable energy and green mobility projects. It has done so in partnership with Team Europe via ELMED, the Italy-Tunisia electricity interconnection project. This strategic infrastructure project will help secure the country’s energy supply, while also enabling it to make full use of its renewable energy potential.

EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris said: “Tunisia is a key partner for the EIB, and the projects we supported in 2024 reflect our commitment to supporting its sustainable and inclusive development. By investing in strategic infrastructure, innovation and the energy transition, we are supporting Tunisia in the face of economic and climate-related challenges. In 2025, we will maintain this momentum by mobilising targeted financing operations to strengthen the country's competitiveness and to improve the daily life of the people of Tunisia.”

“In 2024, we acted on our commitment to Tunisia by providing finance for projects that respond to the needs of businesses, communities and individuals. Our ongoing projects are improving mobility, facilitating access to finance and supporting the energy transition. Now in 2025, we are adapting our support by stepping up finance for sustainable infrastructure, bolstering our support for SMEs, and backing innovative energy and urban planning projects,” said Head of the EIB Representation to Tunisia Jean-Luc Revéreault.

EIB Global – the EIB’s specialised arm for financing outside the European Union – will continue to work according to its mission to promote sustainable, inclusive and resilient growth in the country, in cooperation with its partners in Tunisia and in Europe.

Background information

EIB

In Tunisia, the EIB finances projects with high economic and social impact in strategic sectors such as education, urban development, transport and energy.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance. It is designed to foster strong, focused partnership within Team Europe, alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to local people, companies and institutions through its offices around the world.