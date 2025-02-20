Slovakia: EIB supports Bratislava in modernising its water supply and wastewater management infrastructure

©Zhang Kaiyv/ Unsplash

Investments ensures safe and reliable water supply and wastewater management, addressing climate change challenges, while also improving the protection of the Danube

EIB financing will improve efficiency of city’s water company Bratislavská vodárenská spoločnosť (BVS) by reducing its energy costs with further utilization of green fuel sources.

This is the first direct cooperation between EIB and a municipal company in Bratislava to boost investments in the water sector.

European Investment Bank (EIB), one of the world’s largest multilateral investors in the water sector, is providing EUR 50 million in Bratislava municipal water utility company Bratislavská vodárenská spoločnosť (BVS) for necessary upgrades and extensions of its water supply and wastewater infrastructure. The financing will help aligning Bratislava water and wastewater management with EU regulations, ensuring the highest quality of drinking water in the city and also allow the BVS to increase utilization of green, biomass energy sources.

The modernisation programme aims to increase the reliability of water supply for nearly half a million residents and businesses in Bratislava, Slovakia`s main business hub. It also fosters environmental responsibility, by making the city more resilient to adverse effects of climate change and allows BVS to further increase its efficiency and reduce its energy costs.

“EIB cooperation with BVS means people and businesses in Bratislava can look forward to cleaner water, efficient wastewater management and eco-friendly practices that enhance the city’s quality of life,” said EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris. “Modern water management is crucial to ensuring the strength and sustainability of urban centres across the EU including Bratislava.”

“The cooperation approval followed thorough preparation and extensive communication with the EIB. This financing is significantly more cost-effective for us compared to commercial banks. This partnership with BVS is expected to play a crucial role in achieving our ambitious goals of improving our customer services and supporting the environment in our operational area,” said CEO of BVS Ladislav Kizak.

A modern water and wastewater infrastructure for Bratislava

The modernisation project financed by EIB will include the replacement of aging infrastructure with advanced, efficient technologies designed to minimize water loss and improve distribution efficiency as well as expansion of the BVS` network to accommodate the needs from the steadily expanding city. Expansion of the water supply network will also increase protection of surface and underground waters in metropolitan Bratislava as well as improve protection of the Danube.

Additionally, the adoption of biomass energy sources will significantly reduce the utility’s carbon footprint, aligning with the city’s commitment to climate action.

Background information

European Investment Bank: The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB is one of the largest lenders to the global water sector, with over €88 billion invested in more than 1 700 projects improving sanitation, providing access to safe drinking water and reducing the risk of flooding.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the Group supported a record of over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised €110 billion in growth capital for startups, scale-ups and European pioneers

Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.

Bratislavská vodárenská spoločnosť (BVS): Bratislavská vodárenská spoločnosť, a.s. (BVS) supplies drinking water to approximately 740 000 regular customers in 118 municipalities across western Slovakia. It draws water primarily from exceptionally high-quality underground sources. Thanks to its advantageous location near the Danube River and the unique gravel-sand subsoil, these water sources are both high-quality and abundant. The 60 water sources that BVS currently operates could technically cover the consumption of more than half of Slovakia. The network of more than 3 200 kilometers of water pipes transports water in 130 water reservoirs and to its customers.

The second key task of BVS is disposing of wastewater in municipalities connected to the public sewage network. For this purpose, more than 1 800 kilometers of sewer pipes are used, which transport wastewater to 23 wastewater treatment plants. One is the Central Wastewater Treatment Plant in Vrakuňa, the most significant Slovak wastewater treatment plant, with a capacity of 172 800 m3 per day, or 2 000 l per second.

BVS controls the quality of drinking and treated wastewater in its accredited laboratories.

BVS's shares are owned by 89 shareholders, that are cities and municipalities from the region where BVS operates. The City of Bratislava is the majority shareholder, with a share of 59,29 percent. BVS itself holds more than 8 percent of its shares.