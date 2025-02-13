EIB and Government of Malta strengthen partnership with €260 million investment for sustainable growth

EIB

EIB signed with Ministry for Finance the first €130 million tranche of the €260 million financing package approved by the EU Bank.

The EIB’s support will enhance Malta’s national co-financing contribution for the implementation of various EU funds, driving investments in crucial sectors of the economy.

Since 1979, the EIB Group has invested more than €1 billion in Malta.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) approved a financing package of €260 million to support the Maltese government’s investments aimed at fostering a smarter, greener, and more resilient economy. The first €130 million tranche was signed this morning in Valletta by Clyde Caruana, Minister for Finance, and Kyriacos Kakouris, EIB Vice-President. This landmark agreement will help Malta co-finance initiatives that receive grants through the European Union budget for the 2021-2027 period, advancing strategic investments in critical sectors that drive economic growth, job creation, and social cohesion.

This funding will drive investment in key areas, including modernising health infrastructure to improve healthcare accessibility, strengthening SMEs by enhancing credit access and fostering entrepreneurship, and accelerating digital transformation to expand connectivity and drive innovation. Additionally, the financing will support biodiversity protection, wastewater management, and sustainable transport initiatives such as cycling infrastructure and energy-efficient solutions. These efforts will encourage sustainable mobility, lower emissions, and enhance energy security, reinforcing Malta’s economic, social, and territorial cohesion in alignment with EU policy priorities.

The EIB will support Malta’s national co-financing share for the implementation of the Operational Programmes for the 2021-2027 period under different EU funds, namely the Cohesion Fund (CF), the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the European Social Fund (ESF), the European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund (EMFAF), and the Just Transition Fund (JTF).

Minister for Finance Clyde Caruana commented: “The financing package we have just signed is a testament to the shared values between Malta and the EIB, serving as a crucial step in driving Malta’s economic growth. Through such commitment and collaboration, Malta’s vision for the future will become a reality, thus ensuring that society and local businesses will continue to thrive and excel.”

EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris highlighted: "This agreement demonstrates the EIB's strong commitment to Malta’s sustainable growth. By accelerating investments in key areas—healthcare, digital innovation, sustainable transport, and environmental protection—we aim to enhance economic resilience and improve the quality of life for Maltese citizens. Together, we are shaping a greener, more innovative, and competitive future for Malta."

The EIB in Malta

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has been supporting the Maltese economy since before the country’s accession to the European Union, with its first project signed in 1979 to help expand the commercial port of Valletta Grand Harbour. Since then, the EIB Group's financing in Malta has exceeded €1 billion, aiding vital sectors such as SME access to finance, urban regeneration, climate action, telecommunications, and the construction of affordable housing. The EIB has also supported landmark infrastructure projects that have transformed the heart of Valletta, including the Parliament building and the open-air theatre at the City Gate. As the EU’s long-term lending institution, the EIB remains committed to promoting sustainable investment and fostering economic resilience in Malta and across Europe.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, high-impact investments outside the European Union, and the capital markets union.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the Group supported a record of over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised €110 billion in growth capital for startups, scale-ups and European pioneers. Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.