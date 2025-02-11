Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Belgium: DPG Media signs new loan agreement with EIB

11 February 2025

DPG Media Group has signed a new lending agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB). Built around financing eight core priorities, the EIB finances investments that support EU policy goals, including digitalisation. After a first loan signed in 2022 to support the Group’s digitalisation of media platforms, DPG has now signed a further €120 million in the framework of further digitalisation and innovation of its media.

DPG Media plans to spend a total of €392 million in this regard over the period 2024-2026, of which 30% will be financed with an EIB loan. This financing will allow DPG Media to accelerate its digital transformation and continue to play a leading role in digital innovation as a local player. As part of the project, DPG Media expects to increase its knowledge and expertise in artificial intelligence and content distribution, in alignment with the objectives of the Digital Europe Programme.

EIB vice-president Robert de Groot: “Digitalisation and the development of advanced technologies play a key role in Europe’s competitiveness. These technologies must be an intrinsic part of the broad support for European entrepreneurs and companies. DPG’s investments to digitise its offering and services are in line with European ambitions. EIB loans are meant to foster this type of development.”

Erik Roddenhof, CEO of DPG Media: "We are delighted with this new long-term loan from the European Investment Bank for our investments in our further digital transformation. We deem this necessary to be able to successfully offer independent and strong media as a local media player in a rapidly changing market that is increasingly dominated by global players. With this loan, the group diversifies its debt financing, both in terms of creditors and tenors. We regard the support of the European Investment Bank primarily as a quality stamp, not only for the creditworthiness of DPG Media, but especially for our digital efforts."

Looking ahead, DPG will invest to further develop its digital platform for end-users and advertisers, including with AI and text-to-speech applications.

In recent years the investments in DPG’s advertising platform ‘Trusted Web’ marked a crucial and unique step to reduce dependence on big tech: advertisers no longer need to use third-party big tech purchasing platforms and tools to buy advertising campaigns at DPG Media.

Furthermore, DPG invested heavily in audio technology, the digitalisation of its magazines and improvement of its streaming platforms on smart TVs, and the platform now also serves multiple users (besides VTM GO, Streamz and RTL Play also use the same platform). DPG Media has also implemented a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy to ensure its platforms remain resistant to emerging threats.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, it finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, high-impact investments outside the EU, and the Capital Markets Union.   

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.   

DPG Media Group’s mission is to inform, entertain and inspire people. The headquarters of the international media group, which is active in the Belgian, Dutch and Danish markets, are in Antwerp. DPG Media Group has a workforce of 5,396 employees and a portfolio of 90 strong publishing, broadcasting and services brands. Every day, the DPG Media Group brands reach a total of 15 million media users, both online and offline.

Related project(s)

MEDIA DIGITAL ACCELERATION

The Project concerns the Promoter's investments in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) as well as digitalization of media services and operations in Belgium and the Netherlands over the period 2024-26.

Signed | 19/12/2024

Contact

Tim Smit

Press Office

Reference

2025-076-EN

Share

Related tags

  • management committee
  • Robert E. de Groot
Show more Show less

More press releases
27 January 2022

Belgium and The Netherlands: EIB and DPG Media Group - EUR 100m for the further digitalisation of media platforms

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has entered into a EUR 100m loan agreement with the DPG Media Group. The agreement is part of a major investment project to the tune of EUR 244m by the DPG Media Group. The loan will be used to finance the development of DPG’s digital media platforms in Belgium and the Netherlands. The EIB’s financing will be used to accelerate the digital transposition of existing brands and media and create new, secure and qualitative digital networks for advertisers and consumers on the other. 

Digital and telecoms Management committee Belgium The Netherlands European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation
19 September 2016

Sweden: #InvestEU - European support for media digitalisation

The EIB is providing a EUR 100 million loan to Bonnier AB of Sweden, a family-owned media and publishing company founded in 1804. The transaction will support the company’s RDI efforts until 2018. The operation is backed by the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) under the Investment Plan for Europe.

Cybersecurity Digital and telecoms InvestEU EFSI impact Sweden Finland Denmark European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence
28 July 2025

EIB Group opens country office in Belgium to support strategic investments in Belgian economy

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group has opened a country office in Belgium, dedicated to sustaining strategic financing and sustainable growth in the country as a boost to the potential of the vibrant, dynamic and highly innovative Belgian business environment. The new office will be hosted in the Group’s Permanent EU Representation in Brussels and led by Torsten Brand, a dual Belgian-German national who has worked at the EIB for the past decade. The step by the Luxembourg-based EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), underscores its commitment to supporting the Belgian economy and deepening engagement with local businesses and the public sector.