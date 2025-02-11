Belgium: DPG Media signs new loan agreement with EIB

DPG Media Group has signed a new lending agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB). Built around financing eight core priorities, the EIB finances investments that support EU policy goals, including digitalisation. After a first loan signed in 2022 to support the Group’s digitalisation of media platforms, DPG has now signed a further €120 million in the framework of further digitalisation and innovation of its media.

DPG Media plans to spend a total of €392 million in this regard over the period 2024-2026, of which 30% will be financed with an EIB loan. This financing will allow DPG Media to accelerate its digital transformation and continue to play a leading role in digital innovation as a local player. As part of the project, DPG Media expects to increase its knowledge and expertise in artificial intelligence and content distribution, in alignment with the objectives of the Digital Europe Programme.

EIB vice-president Robert de Groot: “Digitalisation and the development of advanced technologies play a key role in Europe’s competitiveness. These technologies must be an intrinsic part of the broad support for European entrepreneurs and companies. DPG’s investments to digitise its offering and services are in line with European ambitions. EIB loans are meant to foster this type of development.”

Erik Roddenhof, CEO of DPG Media: "We are delighted with this new long-term loan from the European Investment Bank for our investments in our further digital transformation. We deem this necessary to be able to successfully offer independent and strong media as a local media player in a rapidly changing market that is increasingly dominated by global players. With this loan, the group diversifies its debt financing, both in terms of creditors and tenors. We regard the support of the European Investment Bank primarily as a quality stamp, not only for the creditworthiness of DPG Media, but especially for our digital efforts."

Looking ahead, DPG will invest to further develop its digital platform for end-users and advertisers, including with AI and text-to-speech applications.

In recent years the investments in DPG’s advertising platform ‘Trusted Web’ marked a crucial and unique step to reduce dependence on big tech: advertisers no longer need to use third-party big tech purchasing platforms and tools to buy advertising campaigns at DPG Media.

Furthermore, DPG invested heavily in audio technology, the digitalisation of its magazines and improvement of its streaming platforms on smart TVs, and the platform now also serves multiple users (besides VTM GO, Streamz and RTL Play also use the same platform). DPG Media has also implemented a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy to ensure its platforms remain resistant to emerging threats.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, it finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, high-impact investments outside the EU, and the Capital Markets Union.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

DPG Media Group’s mission is to inform, entertain and inspire people. The headquarters of the international media group, which is active in the Belgian, Dutch and Danish markets, are in Antwerp. DPG Media Group has a workforce of 5,396 employees and a portfolio of 90 strong publishing, broadcasting and services brands. Every day, the DPG Media Group brands reach a total of 15 million media users, both online and offline.