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MEDIA DIGITAL ACCELERATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 50,400,000
Belgium : € 69,600,000
Services : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2024 : € 50,400,000
19/12/2024 : € 69,600,000
Other links
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEDIA DIGITAL ACCELERATION
Related press
Belgium: DPG Media signs new loan agreement with EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
14 January 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2024
20240326
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MEDIA DIGITAL ACCELERATION
DPG MEDIA GROUP NV,DPG MEDIA NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 120 million
EUR 392 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's investments in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) as well as digitalization of media services and operations in Belgium and the Netherlands over the period 2024-26.

The aim is to support the promoter's continuous efforts to maintain its competitive position by investing in innovation and digitalisation, improving the quality and functionality of various platforms, supporting personalized and interactive content, and increasing efficiency and impact across all business areas.

Additionality and Impact

The project finances the research programme and digitalisation of the promoter in Belgium and the Netherlands. It supports investments in Digitalisation and Artificial Intelligence aligning with EU policy objectives (Digital Europe Programme, Europe's Digital Decade: digital targets for 2030) and strengthening the competitiveness of the sector while contributing to the Bank's Policy objective "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital".


The project's digital technologies will include content delivery, artificial intelligence or data management, generate positive knowledge and technology externalities, through the creation of innovative processes, products or services and through skills development and upgrading. It addresses the market failure of imperfect competition, as it contributes to expanding the competitive space for new products and helps to mitigate the competitive disadvantage of local companies with outdated technologies that compete in the global digital online market.


EIB's financing is a highly flexible loan allowing the borrower to diversify its funding, lengthen its average debt maturity whilst strengthening its financial position. It provides a strong signaling effect on the quality of the project, facilitating other financiers.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Project consists of investments in RDI that are not listed in any of the Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. The environmental details will be verified during the Project appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
18 December 2024
19 December 2024
Related documents
31/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEDIA DIGITAL ACCELERATION
Other links
Related press
Belgium: DPG Media signs new loan agreement with EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEDIA DIGITAL ACCELERATION
Publication Date
31 Jan 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
229630335
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240326
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEDIA DIGITAL ACCELERATION
Other links
Summary sheet
MEDIA DIGITAL ACCELERATION
Data sheet
MEDIA DIGITAL ACCELERATION
Related press
Belgium: DPG Media signs new loan agreement with EIB

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: DPG Media signs new loan agreement with EIB
Other links
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEDIA DIGITAL ACCELERATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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