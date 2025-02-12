All Finnish firms have taken measures to reduce emissions, EIB Investment Survey shows

EIB

Nearly all Finnish firms are actively reducing greenhouse-gas emissions, surpassing the EU average.

Most Finnish firms are satisfied with their investment levels over the past three years.

Finnish firms are well-integrated into global trade.

Almost all Finnish firms (99%) have taken action to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, which is higher than the EU average (91%), according to the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group Investment Survey country results released today. The survey for Finland also shows that 49% of Finnish firms see the transition to stricter climate standards and regulations as an opportunity, compared to 27% on average in the EU.

The EIB Group Investment Survey (EIBIS) is an annual report based on polling of approximately 13,000 firms across all EU member states, with an additional sample from the United States. Its main results were released in October, showing that EU businesses lead way in investments in climate mitigation and adaptation.

The detailed country reports for individual member states are released today . When it comes to Finland, key takeaways include:

A significant majority (83%) of Finnish firms are content with their overall investment levels over the past three years, showing confidence in their strategic decisions.

Finnish firms are well integrated into global trade, with 67% involved in international markets, which is slightly above the EU average. This highlights Finland's strong position in the global economy.

Finnish firms view demand for products or services as a greater investment obstacle and see fewer obstacles in energy costs, digital infrastructure, labour and business regulations, and transport infrastructure compared to EU firms.

Finnish firms have a higher level of innovation compared to the EU average (53% vs. 32%). This focus on innovation is crucial for maintaining competitiveness and driving future growth.

Finnish firms are less likely to perceive energy costs, access to digital infrastructure, labour and business regulations, and transport infrastructure as obstacles to investment compared to EU firms. This suggests a favourable business environment in Finland.

"Finnish firms are leading the way in sustainability, with nearly all taking significant steps to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions,” said EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros. “Their strong integration into global trade and high levels of innovation underscore Finland's robust and forward-thinking business environment."

"European companies are making significant progress in tackling climate change and embracing digital transformation across the board," said EIB Chief Economist Debora Revoltella. "However, enhancing EU investment necessitates a more cohesive and integrated single market."

The full country report about Finland is available here.

Survey results feed into the annual Investment Report, the flagship publication of the EIB Group’s Economics Department, gauging the investment outlook for Europe’s economy. The next Investment Report will be released on 5 March 2025 during the annual EIB Group Forum in Luxembourg.

The annual Forum brings together key stakeholders from the government, business and finance domains to exchange views on investment priorities that support Europe's policies, including industrial decarbonisation, artificial intelligence, the Capital Markets Union, security, housing and EU enlargement. The theme of this year’s event is Investing in a more sustainable and secure Europe.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

In 2024, EIB Group investments in Finland rose to €2.3 billion from €992 million the year before, focusing on green projects and business innovation.