Danish companies ahead in digital domain, EIB Investment Survey shows

More than four-fifths of Danish businesses have embraced digital technologies.

Many Danish firms prioritise investments in software, data and website activities

Danish businesses have done more than most in Europe to embrace digital technologies, according to a European Investment Bank (EIB) Group survey. More than four-fifths of Danish firms – 84% – have acted in this field compared with a 74% average in the European Union, new country results from the EIB Group Investment Survey (EIBIS) show.

EIBIS is an annual report based on polling of approximately 13,000 firms across all EU Member States plus a sample from the United States. Its main results were released in October 2024, showing that EU businesses lead way in investments in climate mitigation and adaptation.

The detailed reports for individual EU countries were published today. Key takeaways for Denmark include:

Danish businesses lead the way along with their Dutch peers in investments devoted to intangible assets like software, data and website activities.

One in five Danish firms invests to develop new products and services, above a 13% EU average in this area.

Around six in 10 Danish companies have invested in energy-efficiency improvements.

Business investments in Denmark are 8% above pre-Covid levels in real terms.

“Danish businesses are demonstrating resilience and optimism, even amid global economic uncertainties,” said EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris. “The EIB Group remains committed to supporting the country’s investment ambitions, ensuring that local businesses have access to the financing they need to thrive in a competitive global landscape.

The full country report about Denmark is available here.

Survey results feed into the annual Investment Report, the flagship publication of the EIB Group’s Economics Department, gauging the investment outlook for Europe’s economy. The next Investment Report will be released on 5 March 2025 during the annual EIB Group Forum in Luxembourg.

The annual Forum brings together key stakeholders from the government, business and finance domains to exchange views on investment priorities that support Europe's policies, including industrial decarbonization, artificial intelligence, the Capital Markets Union, security, housing and EU enlargement. The theme of this year’s event is Investing in a more sustainable and secure Europe.

