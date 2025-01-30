Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
2024 marks year of record high EIB Group investment in Denmark

30 January 2025
EIB
  • The EIB Group signed €2.1 billion in new financing for Danish projects last year, a 48% increase from 2023 and more than double the 2022 volume.
  • 2024 flagship projects include support for dual-use infrastructure in the Port of Esbjerg, the Thor North Sea wind farm, and state-of-the-art medical research and development.
  • Another notable highlight was the appointment of the Danish expert Merete Clausen as deputy Chief Executive of the European Investment Fund, the EIB’s subsidiary.

The European Investment Bank Group, consisting of the European Investment Bank and the European Investment Fund, invested a record €2.1 billion in Danish projects last year, a record volume in the country. Worldwide, the EIB Group investment also reached a record level of €88.8 billion, of which no less than €50.7 billion in climate and environmental financing.

In line with national and EU priorities, EIB financing in Denmark focused on key infrastructure, green energy, and innovation. The EIB signed a €115 million loan to upgrade and expand the Port of Esbjerg, Europe’s largest port for shipping offshore wind turbines, increasing its capacity to accommodate larger vessels, including for NATO operations. This way, the EIB supports Europe’s energy security and sustainability as well as its security and defence capabilities. In the energy sector, the EIB financed the massive 1.1 GW Thor wind farm project with a €1.2 billion loan to German company RWE. Located off the Danish coast in the North Sea, the new wind farm will produce enough green electricity to supply one in three Danish households.

In 2024 the EIB Group also saw a notable uptick in financing for smaller companies in Denmark. Through affordable loans, guarantees or equity, over half the Group’s 2024 financing went to Danish small and medium-sized companies and Mid-Caps. Notably, Danish scale-up companies like SNIPR Biome, Matr Foods and Norlase, signed up for EIB venture debt financing, which aims to make sure that critical technology from Europe can grow and thrive in the EU. In a similar vein, the European Investment Fund (EIF) made a €24.8 million commitment to PSV Hafnium, the first-ever Danish venture fund dedicated solely to deep tech. Building on its close ties with the innovation ecosystem and DTU, the fund will support science-based clean tech, health tech and next generation industrial solutions.

"2024 was a landmark year for the EIB Group in Denmark, with significant investments in green energy, innovative industries, and critical infrastructure, including the Thor wind farm and the Port of Esbjerg." said EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris. "We also significantly increased our financing for Danish SMEs, Mid-Caps and scale-ups, through both the EIF and the EIB. Deals with EIFO, Sydbank and Danish investment funds will help ensure that Danish companies have access to the financing needed to grow and innovate. Congratulations to all teams for this outstanding achievement, let’s keep the momentum in 2025."

The EIF signed 12 transactions in Denmark last year, including equity investments in PSV Hafnium, Nine Realms and Den Sociale Kapitalfond, and guarantee transactions with Denmark’s Export and Investment Fund EIFO, Kompasbank, Ringkjøbing Landbobank and others. The EIF, which saw Danish national Merete Clausen appointed as deputy chief executive just before year end, made available a total of €361.7 million for Danish SMEs in 2024.

Background information

The European Investment Bank is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives. EIB projects bolster competitiveness, drive innovation, promote sustainable development, enhance social and territorial cohesion, contribute to peace and security, and support a just and swift transition to climate neutrality. Denmark owns 2.64% of the European Investment Bank.

Contact

Tim Smit

Press Office

Reference

2025-035-EN

Share

More press releases
30 January 2025

EIB Group 2024 figures: Over €2 billion in financing for Belgian projects, of which more than 80% climate relevant

The European Investment Bank Group, consisting of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and its subsidiary, the European Investment Fund (EIF), again recorded a high level of activity in Belgium and beyond. Worldwide, the Group signed close to €89 billion in new financing contracts for high-impact projects in support of EU policy priorities, of which nearly €51 billion for climate and environment financing.

Annual Press Conference Management committee Robert E. de Groot Belgium European Union
27 March 2025

Denmark: IO Biotech secures up to €57.5 million EIB venture debt to advance cancer vaccine research and development.

Danish med-tech company IO Biotech has signed a €57.5 million venture debt deal with the European Investment Bank. The debt facility includes three committed tranches totalling up to €37.5 million, which will become available if the company satisfies certain conditions, and one uncommitted accordion tranche of €20 million. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company is developing novel, immune-modulating cancer vaccine therapies based on an innovative proprietary technology platform. The company will mainly use the financing for the development and market launch of IO102-IO103, an immunotherapeutic cancer vaccine to treat melanoma, with a view to employing the vaccine more broadly against other types of cancer. The EIB financing is supported by the European Commission’s InvestEU programme.

InvestEU Ioannis Tsakiris Management committee Denmark European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure
27 February 2025

Denmark: Norlase secures €20 million EIB venture debt to advance ophthalmic laser technology.

Med-tech company Norlase, a spin-out of the Technical University of Denmark (DTU), has signed a €20 million venture debt financing with the European Investment Bank (EIB). The funding will support the expansion of Norlase’s innovative ophthalmic laser technology, reinforcing Denmark’s position as a hub for world-class med-tech innovation. Ensuring that European companies developing critical technology have the possibility and funding to grow in the EU, is an important building block in European strategic autonomy. The EIB financing is supported by the European Commission’s InvestEU programme.