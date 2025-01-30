EIB Group financing in Slovenia totals €284 million in 2024, driving the energy transition and business innovation

©Caroline Martin/ EIB

EIB Group provided €284 million of new financing in Slovenia last year, boosting the energy transition, business innovation and capital markets.

Funding of €154 million from EIB and €130 million from EIF in the country in 2024.

Investments strengthened Slovenia’s electricity grid, early-stage companies and venture-capital markets.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group provided €284 million of fresh financing in Slovenia last year, bolstering the energy transition, business innovation and capital markets in the country. The total for 2024 includes €154 million from the EIB and €130 million from the European Investment Fund (EIF), which targets micro companies and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Europe.

EIB financing in Slovenia last year focused on energy projects, fostering sustainable energy and energy efficiency, while the EIF investments supported venture capital and private equity to boost entrepreneurship and innovation.

“We are committed to fostering a sustainable, innovative and inclusive Slovenian economy,” said EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris. “Our investments in Slovenia last year not only strengthen the country’s energy resilience and competitiveness but also ensure that businesses and communities can thrive in a rapidly changing environment.”

Over the past five years, the EIB Group has invested over €1 billion in Slovenia, focusing on sustainable transport, energy infrastructure and capital markets. Its financing of local electricity distribution covers four out of five distribution companies, which supply around nine out of 10 Slovenian households.

Grid upgrades and business innovation

The EIB last year signed agreements with three power companies to upgrade Slovenia’s electricity grids. It committed €36 million to Elektro Maribor, €50 million to Elektro Ljubljana and €58 million to Elektro Celje.

These loans will reinforce regional energy infrastructure, enabling the integration of renewable energy, expanding capacity for electric vehicle charging and climate-proofing critical systems. The projects align with Slovenia’s 2050 climate targets and the European Union’s REPowerEU strategy.

Additionally, the EIB provided advisory services to municipalities, public institutions and private companies to ensure comprehensive support for sustainable growth across Slovenia.

For its part, the EIF pressed ahead in 2024 with its long-standing support for Slovenian SMEs and Mid-Caps, focusing on innovation and early-stage businesses. A highlight last year was a €40 million EIF pledge to the Vesna Deep Tech Venture Fund to build up technology transfer in Slovenia as well as Croatia. The fund prioritises early-stage businesses, fosters innovation and protects intellectual property, strengthening Slovenia’s venture-capital ecosystem.

Since 1996, the EIF has facilitated €531 million in financing for approximately 8,000 Slovenian enterprises, supporting 78,000 jobs.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It finances sound investment that contributes towards EU policy goals, including social and territorial cohesion, competitiveness, innovation, sustainable development and the just, swift transition to net zero. The EIB has committed €7.78 billion in total financing for projects in Slovenia since the start of its operations in the country.